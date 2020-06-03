More than a thousand people gathered in London’s Hyde Park to condemn racism and express their rejection of the death of the African American George Lloyd at the hands of a police officer on May 25 in the United States.

London actor John Boyega, famous for his role in “Star Wars,” urged those present to demonstrate peacefully and remember the black people who died in the US and the UK from abuse by the authorities.

“I speak to him from the heart. I don’t know if I’m going to have a (professional) career after this, but give it to that,” said the interpreter, who asked those present “to unite to make a better world.”

The participants, many of them wearing gloves and other protective clothing to avoid possible contagions, tried to maintain the personal distance of two meters imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, although this became more difficult as the size of the protest increased. .

The London Police reminded protesters of the need to take precautions, after several British police forces today also condemned the murder of Floyd.

The 46-year-old citizen died after Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee against his neck for almost nine minutes while he was detained and handcuffed lying on the ground in the city of Minneapolis.

In the statement, various police associations stand in solidarity with “all those globally who are horrified by the way George Lloyd lost his life” and call for “justice to be done.”

They also urge people demonstrating in the UK to do so with respect to the security measures applied by the Covid-19 pandemic, which include not congregating in groups of more than six people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called Floyd’s death “appalling” and “inexcusable” and also stressed that protests must be carried out peacefully.

Mobilizations for the death of George Floyd continue in the United States, where at least 40 cities have enacted the curfew and are in the custody of the National Guard, while the condemnation of institutionalized racism present in the world’s leading power is increasing worldwide and other parts of the world.

