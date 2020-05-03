A group of activists protested in front of the Mayor’s office about the police program that would keep the homeless out of the subway.

According to activist Rona Sugar Love: “This program, what it is, is impudence. What they do is force people who are on the street to commit crime.”

The pilot program: Subway Diversion It has been implemented by the New York Police Department (NYPD), which aims to advise the homeless to obtain housing and other resources offered by the city government.

During a hearing before the Council, the NYPD noted that in the first six months of the program, officers fined about 1,300 homeless.

To avoid having to pay that fine, which amounts to about $ 50, people have to sign up for help from the Department of Homeless Services.

To date, some 500 homeless people have registered for this option.

Activists point out that the program is failing because it is penalizing rather than helping poor people.

According to Charles King, executive director of Housing Works: “We have an emergency in the city. We have almost 90,000 homeless people and we need to provide opportunities for those people to live well.”

Rona has nowhere to live. She says that she has not entered the program because she is afraid of living in the hostels in the city. “It brings bad memories and I had to quit so I wouldn’t get into more trouble,” says Love.

Councilman Carlos Menchaca commented that this program should be implemented by social workers and not by the NYPD.

“The police see everything in crimes and fines, for that reason we need social workers who can connect directly with someone who is homeless,” Menchaca said.

Council members want officers not to fine indigents and have yet to decide on the future of the program. In Manhattan, Yenniffer Martínez, NY1 news.

