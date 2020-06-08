Many times we tend to lose the necessary proteins in our hair, especially if we do not use the proper treatment.

June 08, 20202:02 AM

If you feel that your hair has lost hardness, volume and shine, it is probably lacking in protein. This you can know if as much as you hydrate it to the days it loses its natural shine again.

If you feel identified with these characteristics, your hair may lack protein:

Brittle and very weak strands, if when you pull a strand of your hair and it doesn’t break from the root but in the middle then your hair might be asking for help.

Constant treatments, If you are one of those who usually do many treatments, such as discolorations, straightening or if you usually dye your hair a lot, then your hair may be dry due to lack of nutrients.

Heavy hairIf you feel that your mane is lacking in movement or you feel it is very light and with a heavy texture, then it is very likely that you have asked for a dose of protein.

Homemade Protein Hair Masks Get It Back Right Away!

Avocado mask

The avocado is the perfect fruit to bring your hair back to life, this in addition to strengthening it will rehabilitate it and also hydrate it. For this you will need:

2 tablespoons of olive oil 1 very ripe avocado about to get damaged 1 egg

The way of preparation is very simple, you just have to peel and crush your avocado well in a container. Add the egg to your mixture and beat everything well before adding the two tablespoons of oil, everything should be homogeneous.

Its final consistency is pasty, once obtained you can moisten your hair a little and start applying from the roots to the ends, you must do it strand by strand so that your hair hydrates completely.

Let your mask do its work for about 40 minutes and over time you can wash your hair well with your favorite shampoo and rinse. In addition to being cheap it is very easy, you surely have all the ingredients at home!

