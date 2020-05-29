Russia.- Scientists from the Institute of Genetic Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) reported that the protein present in breast milk could help with the cure of coronavirus (Covid-19).

A group of Russian scientists have created experimental medicines that will be evaluated to determine their effectiveness in fighting coronavirus infection and they will present it in the form of drops in a bottle and in capsules.

Likewise, experts suggest that drugs based on neolactoferrin Not only can they cure Covid-19, but they also prevent penetration of the virus in the body of healthy people.

The question that arose for the scientists was why the coronavirus turned out to be almost harmless to babies, in whom the immune system is still forming.

The only thing that protects babies from microflora, fungi and pathogenic viruses is the bactericidal protein in human milk, the lactoferrin. Is a immunomodulator which has beneficial properties not only for children but also for adults.

This led scientists to create a neolactoferrin-based coronavirus drug, which is a mixture of 90% of the bioassay of lactoferrin human and 10% of lactoferrin natural goat.

Cases of the disease of babies with coronavirus in a multibillion-dollar mass of infected people are simply isolated. In this sense, we decided to create drugs based on the innovative neolactoferrin. Medicines are currently being prepared for research into efficacy against coronavirus. The scientific platform for the use of this protein for the fight against viral infection is based on ten-year studies of neolactoferrin, which were carried out in conjunction with the Institute of Immunology, “said Igor Goldman, researcher at the Institute of Genetic Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Neolactoferrin has antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal activity. Including it will help against antibiotic-resistant pathogens, Goldman notes. Today, the main viruses for which the lactoferrin inhibitory effect has been convincingly demonstrated are the cytomegalovirus, HIV, rotavirusas well as the virus herpes simplex, hepatitis C, and human papilloma.

We suggest that people can prevent the virus from entering the body by irrigating the oral cavity with a solution of a new medicine. And the encapsulated medication will deliver the active substance into the body, where it will not only help overcome the coronavirus, but will also prevent the occurrence of bacterial complications, “Goldman explained.

