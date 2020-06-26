How to use the masks correctly? 5:53

. –– First, the health authorities said not to wear face masks. Then they pointed out that we should do it. Now, many say that we have to use them if we want to keep the economy open and save thousands of lives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently indicates that all people “should wear a cloth face covering when they have to go out in public, for example, to the grocery store or to acquire other needs. “

“Cloth facial coatings are intended to protect others in the event that the wearer is unknowingly infected as they have no symptoms,” the CDC explained.

The researchers argue that the benefit would be enormous. If 95% of Americans wore face masks in public, 33,000 deaths could be prevented by Oct. 1, according to the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics (IHME).

So why have facial mask guidelines changed since the pandemic started? This new coronavirus is only a few months old and scientists are constantly discovering more about it, including more reasons why wearing masks is so important:

––It is easy to spread this virus simply by speaking or breathing.

––This coronavirus is highly contagious. Without mitigation efforts such as confinement orders, each person with covid-19 would infect, on average, two or three more individuals. That makes it twice as contagious as the flu.

––It is easy to spread the coronavirus without presenting any symptoms, both from asymptomatic carriers and from presymptomatic carriers.

––This virus has a long incubation period –– up to 14 days––, allowing ample opportunity for people to infect others before they realize they are infected.

––Carriers may be more contagious in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, making transmission even more unnoticed.

In other words, not only people who sneeze and cough can transmit the coronavirus. Often, so do those who appear completely normal and do not have a fever. And that could include you.

Why were health officials telling us not to wear face masks before?

At the beginning of this pandemic, scientists did not know how easily this virus spreads among asymptomatic people or how long infectious particles can remain in the air.

There was also a shortage of N95 respirators and masks among healthcare professionals, who were quickly overwhelmed with covid-19 patients. Some medical workers ended up using plastic covers for office reports or other ordinary items like makeshift face masks, often of inferior quality, while working closely with coronavirus patients.

In March, both the World Health Organization and the CDC said that healthy people in the general public should not use face masks, but rather that they should be reserved for those who are sick or care for infected people.

United States Chief Health Officer Jerome Adams posted a tweet on February 29 urging people not to buy masks.

But, in early April, both CDC and Adams changed their orientation after doctors found out more about how easily the coronavirus spreads without causing symptoms. They even created a video that shows how to make a mask with just a T-shirt and rubber bands, without the need to sew.

In June, the WHO also reversed its guidelines. The global health agency now notes that countries should urge the public to wear cloth face masks where there is general transmission of the virus and where it is difficult to maintain physical distance.

What are the doctors saying about the masks now?

“People need to know that wearing masks can reduce virus transmission by up to 50%, and those who refuse to do so put their lives, families, friends and communities at risk,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment.

There are only a few groups of people who should not wear cloth masks, including children under the age of 2 and those with respiratory problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

America’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has strongly urged the public to wear face masks, especially now that states have reopened, more people are in public spaces, and new hospitalizations for covid-19 are on the rise in many areas.

Plan A: Don’t go into the crowd. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask, “Fauci said Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

But Fauci said he does not regret not telling Americans earlier to wear masks early in the pandemic.

“At the time, there was a shortage of equipment that our healthcare providers needed, who put themselves at risk every day by caring for sick people,” he said.

“We did not want to divert masks and personal protective equipment out of their reach, for people to use,” he insisted. But now, Fauci said, “we have enough.”

What states require the use of the mask?

At least 16 states and the city of Washington have mandates on wearing cloth face masks in public.

“It is an incredibly simple, inexpensive intervention that has now become an effective intervention, both for individuals (and) for communities,” said Murray.

“There is no reason why each state should not do what other states are beginning to implement, which is the mandatory use of masks.”

Other countries have ordered the use of face masks throughout the country, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Does the requirement for masks really help?

Approximately 230,000 to 450,000 cases of covid-19 were preventable in states that enacted masking requirements between April 8 and May 15, researchers from the University of Iowa found.

The IHME projected a total of 179,106 deaths from covid-19 in the United States for October 1. But the number of expected deaths drops by 33,059 – to 146,047 – if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, the researchers said.

And where are my civil liberties?

Wearing a mask will give you more freedom, not less, said the director general of Health.

“Some feel that facial covers infringe their freedom of choice, but if we use them more, we will have MORE freedom to go outside,” Adams, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, tweeted.

“Facial covers → less asymptomatic viral spread → more open places, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! ”He added.

Murray agreed that one of the fastest ways to help control covid-19 and help prevent a second wave of economic closings is to wear a mask.

“For almost every state we’ve seen, if we can get people to wear masks, we can not only save lives, but … we can also save the economy, because we can keep business going,” he said.

Can I stop taking other precautions when using a mask?

No. It is still important to maintain social distance when possible and wash your hands frequently, especially since you can touch a contaminated surface (like the front of your mask) and then touch your face when you are not wearing it.

“Don’t have a false sense of security that this mask protects you exclusively from infection,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

“There are other ways to get infected,” he added.

