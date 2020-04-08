Amazon has released the first trailer, poster and through Entertainment Weekly the first images of the long-awaited 2nd season of ‘Homecoming’, the television adaptation of Gimlet Media’s hit self-titled podcast in which its own creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, serve as screenwriters and showrunners.

Director Kyle Patrick Alvarez replaces Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) as responsible for the ten episodes of this new season in which actress and singer Janelle Mone (‘Harriet: In search of freedom’, ‘Antebellum’) It also replaces Julia Roberts as the main protagonist.

Although they will not repeat as a director or as the protagonist, both Esmail and Roberts will continue to be linked to this series from Amazon Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP) as executive producers through their respective companies, Esmail Corp. and Red Om Films. The aforementioned Horowitz, Bloomberg and Alvarez will also serve as executive producers alongside Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

Unlike its first season, which was a fairly direct adaptation of the eponymous podcast, this second season will completely distance itself from the original play and pose a new mystery. Mone’s character wakes up in a boat adrift in a lake, without remembering how he got there or who he is. Searching for your identity will take you to the heart of the Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company that is behind the Homecoming project.

In this second season we will see Stephan James again as Walter Cruz, who tries to build a new life after his war traumas and the Homecoming project, when he realizes that there is a more disturbing version of the program on the way … if it is that comes to mind.

Hong Chau also returns as Audrey Temple, an initially simple assistant to Geist who is nonetheless catapulted into unsuspected positions at the apex of the corporate power chain.

Although not officially confirmed, Bobby Cannavale, as Homecoming Project Supervisor Colin Belfast, and Shea Whigham, as Defense Department bureaucrat Thomas Carrasco, are also expected to return.

For its part, this second season is joined by the main novelties: Oscar winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the excentric founder of the company, and an Emmy winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

The premiere of this new season is announced for the next May 22, both in the United States and in Spain.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that among the previous works of Kyle Patrick Alvarez we found the direction of three films of independent cut, ‘Easier with Practice’, ‘C.O.G.’ and ‘Experiment at Stanford Prison’, as well as the direction of a handful of episodes of ‘For Thirteen Reasons’, ‘Counterpart’ and ‘Stories of San Francisco’.

