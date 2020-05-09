It has always been there, watching or hiding without many paying attention to it, but suddenly it has become an almost indispensable tool for these days of teleworking and confinement, when video calls have become part of the routine. The webcam –either integrated into the computer or on the smarthpone or apart– brings us closer to office colleagues and family members every day in endless virtual conversations, meetings that avoid or shorten the obligatory social distancing and that make the state of alarm.

But since what happens in front of the laptop or phone screen should not go beyond the four walls of your living room or bedroom, it is important to be protected and ensure complete privacy. Surely you have also seen those cameras covered, sloppy, with papers, post-it or electrical tape. A rudimentary mechanism that can damage the hardware of these systems.

This webcam cover, available from AmazonIt is perfect for preserving those special moments of threats such as cyber attacks. Valid for laptops, tablets, mobile phones, etc., the product has more than 1,000 ratings and a score of 4.3 out of five in this online store. The purchase pack includes three pieces –black or white– that can be integrated into any device.

SIMPLE AND DISCREET USE

The cover, from the German brand Privise, works with an adhesive and is sliding, ideal for smartphone and computer cameras. Thanks to its system, the user decides with a single finger when to block or leave the webcam open to easily protect their privacy. “It is just the right size and thickness so it fits perfectly and it doesn’t look like a glob. It does not bother to close the laptop. The adhesive is good because after opening and closing the lid a lot of times they are still in the same position, ”says @rorrolopez, an Amazon user. “The caps are small and cover the gap of the webcam without problem. They slide very well and when closing the laptop they do not generate any problem since they are very thin ”, agrees David Bermejo, client of the virtual platform.

The product is only 0.8mm thick and is not bulky once installed on the chosen device. Light and strong, the cover it is easy to install and does not damage the camera lens nor the surface of the computer, phone or tablet. In this way, the article ensures optimal system performance. “It fits perfectly on my MacBook. Installation is super simple: it detaches from the plastic in which they are attached and squares with the camera. The glue is firm, but also leaves no trace when removing the cover ”, explains Cristian, buyer in this online market. “It does not affect the design or aesthetics. It sticks easily and is very thin, so it will not interfere with the closure of your laptop or tablet, “says Bierzus, who has already tested the protector.

RESISTANT AND AVAILABLE IN TWO COLORS

The cover is UV resistant, ultraviolet radiation that can damage the camera of all kinds of devices, more fragile in the case of laptops or smartphones, subjected to greater use. “In these times, that we can never be 100% safe on the internet, I think this is a good invention. Both for young people, to preserve their privacy, and for the not so young. It is a good method of security and privacy ”, summarizes MJS, another user. The purchase includes three pieces that are available in black or white

* The recommendations so that online order deliveries can be carried out safely for delivery people and customers indicate that direct contact between the two should be avoided, keep the safety distance and wash hands after opening the package. All delivery men are instructed to exercise extreme caution.

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 04-10-2020.