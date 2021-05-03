Protect your accounts from phishing bots: MetaMask warns users

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask has warned users of a new phishing scam that presents itself as an ‘instant support’ site, asking users to enter the opening phrases of their wallet into a particular Google document.

MetaMask revealed the phishing scam through its official Twitter account, alerting users that scammers are using accounts that appear to be genuine or are deceiving their victims.

🚨PHISHING ALERT !: a new type of phishing bot is becoming active. 🎣

👨🏻Comes from an account that looks “normal” (but few followers)

📑Helpfully suggests filling out a support form on a major site like Google sheets (hard to block).

🪝Asks for your secret recovery phrase. pic.twitter.com/EeHumnmzbE – MetaMask (@MetaMask) May 3, 2021

Reports reveal that scammers have managed to scam at least one user through their fake support form. The user was asking if there was any way to get his token back after MetaMask issued the scam warning.

Crypto Industry Is Increasingly Targeted

The boom within the crypto industry not only attracted more investors, but also attracted scammers and threat actors. There is now more incidence of social engineering attacks in the industry than ever.

After completing the integration of the browser extension, MetaMask has now become more popular within the crypto community, when it comes to practical crypto wallets. Last month, wallet developer ConsenSys reported that the number of monthly active users of the wallet exceeded 5 million.

But with the growing popularity of the browser comes a challenge. The number of wallet-mimicking scams and scammers has increased over time.

How users can protect their account

The “rotten seed phase” attack is one of the notable scams in which threat actors generate seed phrases that can be co-opted when users fund their accounts.

The wallet provider warned users that they should use the official link to the MetaMask support system to avoid falling victim to the scam. MetaMask has provided the link in the “Get Help” section of the MetaMask application. There is also a provision for users to report phishing scams to help reduce the level of scammers’ activities on the app.