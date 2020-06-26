Wearing a mask for adults can be an ordeal, so be patient and follow these tips so that children learn to wear it.

June 26, 20202: 50 AM

If we adults find it uncomfortable to use this protective barrier for children, it is sometimes an insufferable sacrifice. However, taking care of our lives and that of our little ones leaves no room for objection.

For the childrenChildren get used to wearing the mask we recommend the following:

one.Lead by example: the little ones will never make part of their routine the use of the mask if their parents and close adults do not use them too. In order for them to protect themselves, we must protect ourselves as well.

two.Practice at home: organizes days of use of the mask inside the home, for both adults and children, and incorporates games and low-impact physical activities.

3.Inform them: Children need to know why it is so important to wear the mask. Talk about the disease, its modes of spread and how to avoid it.

Make masks for your toys

Four.Make it entertaining: Tell the children that we will be superheroes when using the mask because we will save our lives and the lives of others when using them. You can decorate the mask with stickers or children’s motifs, only in the lateral areas, not in the mouth and nose area.

5.Incorporate toys: Together with the children, they make masks to also “protect” their favorite toys, in order to make the process more playful.