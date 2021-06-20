Protagonists of the next week: PMIs, Bank of England, Lagarde, Powell …

After the great impact that the Federal Reserve meeting, investors’ attention will be focused next week on the leading data on economic activity PMI (manufacturing and services) for the month of June that are released in Europe and the United States (Wednesday).

Special relevance will also have in the Old Continent the Germany IFO business confidence index (Thursday) and the meeting on Bank of England rates (Thursday); while, on the other side of the Atlantic, the third reading of first quarter GDP (Thursday).

In Asia, Central Bank of China It will make its interest rate decision public on Monday, although it is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy.

Finally, in the business chapter, point out that Accenture, FedEx, Nike and Prosus, among other companies, they will report on the evolution of their accounting figures; So what Azkoyen, ACS and Faes Farma will distribute dividends among its partners.

MONDAY 21:

– Decision on rates (1-year and 5-year loan rates) of the Central Bank of China.

– Appearance of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB).

– Prosus results.

– General Meeting of Shareholders of Corporación Financiera Alba.

TUESDAY 22:

– Consumer confidence June ahead of the Eurozone.

– Second-hand home sales in May United States.

– Appearance of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve

– ACS dividend (discount date): 1,264 euros gross per share.

– DS Smith results.

WEDNESDAY 23:

– PMI manufacturing and services June preliminary Eurozone.

– PMI manufacturing and services preliminary June United States.

– New home sales in May United States.

– Faes Farma dividend (discount date): 0.03 euros gross per share.

– IHS Markit results.

THURSDAY 24:

– GDP first quarter final Spain.

– IFO survey June Germany.

– Meeting on Bank of England rates.

– GDP first quarter United States.

– Weekly Unemployment Claims United States.

– General Meeting of Shareholders Indra and Soltec.

– Results Accenture, FedEx, Nike, Darden Restaurants.

– Azkoyen dividend (payment date): 0.20 gross euros per share.

FRIDAY 25:

– Monetary mass M3 May Eurozone.

– Confidence University of Michigan June end United States.

– Paychex, CarMax results.