protagonists are in Budapest and Isaac’s training

This month of April the filming of the series is scheduled to begin “Moon Knight”, another of the next Marvel Studios products for Disney + with a potential premiere on the platform in 2022. Officially, the start of filming has not yet been announced, but it is just around the corner, if it has not already been produced. your boot.

It is clear that the preparations for this production are being worked on, and proof of this is the latest material that comes to us. An image that places actors Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Budapest, Hungary, location that we know is the main filming location of the Marvel series. The series will fall on both of them, as they are in charge of giving life to the protagonist Marc Spector and the villain of the series – not yet officially revealed – respectively.

The image has been shared by RTL Klub reporter Zsolt Gosztonyi on his Instagram account. The photo was taken on Margarita Island, where, according to Gosztonyi’s description, he simply bumped into both actors when he was cycling around town. A snapshot from which we cannot get much more, except that both actors are in the area.

Along with this, Oscar Isaac’s producer, Mad Gene Media, has shared on Instagram a New video of the actor’s training for the upcoming production of the series. The video, set to music, is a montage that shows Isaac showing off his fighting moves as he mimics taking down multiple would-be assailants.

“Moon Knight” is described as an action / adventure series featuring a complex vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that live inside are different characters that appear framed in an environment with Egyptian iconography. The series will have 6 episodes that will be around 40-50 minutes long each.