Protagonist of Anne with an E joins the cast of Stranger Things – Tomatazos

More actors join the hit Netflix series. After constant delays caused by the pandemic, the fourth season of Stranger Things is finally in production and we will probably see it before the end of 2021. The most recent news from the set is that actress Amybeth McNulty has joined the cast, the star of another beloved platform show: Anne with an E – 80%.

Do not stop reading: Reasons why Anne with an E is a great progressive series

According to TV Line, Amybeth McNutty will be one of four new actors to have lead roles in the fourth season of Stranger things. What is known about her role is that she will be a fast-talking nerd who catches the eye of one of the protagonists. With her also come the actors Myles Truittt, Regina Ting Chen Y Grace Van Dien. Everyone will have to adjust to the mid-80s for the show.

Ok, let’s talk about Stranger Things. The Duffer brothers want to introduce us to someone very special. 😌 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/YI3SAkTGwx – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 9, 2021

There are very few details about the fourth season of the series. The show was one of Netflix’s first hits and became a network phenomenon. Although its three installments have been separated by years, the new episodes were particularly affected by the health crisis. In fact, it had been in production for just a few weeks when everything had to be closed to try to reduce infections.

You may be interested: Netflix presents official trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things

And in this new season, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, join the cast. pic.twitter.com/xWbWCnK0X4 – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 9, 2021

We recommend: Anne With an E, created by Moira Walley-Beckett, what did the critics say at its premiere?