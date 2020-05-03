‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ It was the first production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on television with certain references to the events that happened in the movies, and although it has declined in its audience, it again attracted attention because an actor from the Marvel series declared that he is gay.

The actor in question has been appearing on the Marvel series since the first episode, the pilot, of the series.

August Richards aired as Mike Peterson, later transforming into Deathlok, a half human, half machine android.

The actor last appeared in the series in 2018 for episode 100 of the series, and it’s unclear if he will be making an appearance in the upcoming final season. This is especially true now that the actor has his own series, ‘Council of Dads,’ which premiered on NBC last month.

In the new series, Richards plays Dr. Oliver Post, a gay man happily married with a daughterSo that led to the actor from the Marvel series declaring that he is gay.

According to US media, Richards recently chatted with his co-star, Sarah Wayne Callies, on Instagram Live, and took the opportunity to come out of the closet as gay.

“If I think about why I got involved in this industry, it was actually to combat oppression, I knew how people of color who saw on TV, or didn’t see on TV affected me, so being a married man, gay, with a family … on television, I don’t take anything I do lightly, and you have the opportunity to put a picture in millions of homes. I wanted that picture to be honest and I wanted it to be correct, ” Richards expressed.

August Richards confessed that if he decided to speak at this point it was because “he required me to introduce myself completely in a way that I don’t always do when I’m working. I knew I couldn’t honestly portray this gay man without letting everyone know that I myself am a gay man. I’ve never done that with the people I’ve worked with. “

At the moment the actor’s work can be seen in the series ‘Council of Dads’ and maybe in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ which returns on May 27, for its last season.

