365 days: protagonist confirms sequel to the film | Instagram

After the incredible success of 365 DNI, apparently the pleas of the fans were heard and there will be a second part, because this is what the protagonist Anna Maria Sieklucka implies.

From the premiere From the first part of the movie, millions of people have asked themselves if there will be a second part.

Fortunately, Anna-Maria Sieklucka has confessed that yes there will be a sequel of the dramatic movie and even hinted at when we’ll be able to see it.

It may interest you: Netflix, Michele Morrone meets the protagonist of 365 days

And it is that as expected, many people they were wanting more after the surprising ending it had and they think they shouldn’t leave it like that, so the rumors of a possible second installment began, something that is soon to be seen.

It is worth mentioning that the film was based on the book of the same name, by the author Blanka Lipinska and there two more books in history, so it is expected that the third book will also make a movie.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was through a video in Instagram that Laura’s interpreter confirmed that production will start next year.

Not this year, due to the pandemic, we will not be able to go abroad to film it, they must be patient and wait. It will probably be until next year. We don’t know exactly when we can start, « he explained through OneT Film.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

At the moment it is unknown what the second part will be about, but if you can not bear the desire to know what follows, you can give yourself a track in the books.

The second part of the book is titled This Day and it starts with Massimo rescuing his now pregnant girlfriend before starting a new fairy tale life, getting married and living in luxury.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The rival mob is still chasing the couple, and it isn’t long before Laura is back in danger.

Laura is kidnapped once again by a gangster named Marcelo « Nacho » Matos and he begins to develop feelings for himHow ironic isn’t it?

You can also read: Michelle Morrone is tough and daring, know a little more about him

So yes, there will be a second part fortunately for all those who were wanting more of this 3rotica story that has been a complete success on the Netflix platform.