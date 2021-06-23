Prostate Cancer: How To Incorporate Turmeric In Your Daily Meals To Prevent It



A recent study found that curcumin has the ability to stop or weaken the production of tumor cells.

Photo: Karl Solano / Pexels

Prostate cancer is the second most common diagnosis in American men. Fortunately, if caught in the early stages, it is quite treatable; complementary to this, experts have confirmed that through diet and the consumption of natural ingredients therapeutic potential, it is possible to prevent it and reduce the risk. That is why every day more men are interested in adjusting their daily habits and are encouraged to trust the power of nature, as a good ally in prevention. Although there are studies that endorse the benefits of following a Mediterranean diet to reduce the risk of prostate cancer, in particular in recent months the healing benefits of turmeric consumption.

The prostate is a glandular organ of great importance in the proper functioning of the male reproductive system and with age it is prone to suffer from some conditions, which in many cases can lead to cancer. Just last year, prostate cancer was positioned as one of the main causes of death registered in the male population. With an estimated number of almost 1.4 million cases and 375,000 deaths worldwide, it is worth betting on the best natural tools that positively intervene in its prevention and control.

Turmeric is a spice that comes from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, it belongs to the ginger family, which has been used for centuries in Asian cuisine and as a powerful food-medicine. Recently, scientific research has proven that the consumption of turmeric in the male diet can help prevent, control and treat prostate cancer. In addition, as an aside there are numerous studies in which it has been shown that turmeric can help treat a wide variety of health conditions, such as arthritis, digestive and liver diseases, acne, overweight and is considered a great ally to strengthen the immune system. Much of its immense healing power is related to its antioxidant, anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

It is no coincidence that turmeric root is one of the most valued ingredients in various currents of naturopathic and herbal medicine, in principle for its active compound called curcumin. It is a very powerful substance, responsible for the intense and characteristic yellow color of turmeric and is considered the best ally for prevent inflammation by blocking the molecules that cause it. Specifically, it is known that in Aryurvedic medicine, turmeric root is simply one of the most valuable and essential natural products, used to treat endless ailments.

On the benefits of turmeric consumption and prostate cancer:

Prostate cancer occurs when malignant cells form in the prostate. There is alarming current data: 1 in 5 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Fortunately, there are good natural allies. Researchers have found that turmeric and its extract: curcumin, can help prevent or treat prostate cancer. In fact it has been shown to be a kind of extraordinary anticancer properties that can stop the spread and growth of cancer cells, particularly in the prostate.

While the use of turmeric will never replace medical treatment, it has been positioned as a good supplement for several reasons. In principle it is known that curcumin works by protecting the body, by enhancing the activity of an important detoxifying enzyme. And with it he achieves neutralize molecules that cause DNA damage, as is the specific case of free radicals. Substances that are associated with chronic inflammation and the development of a long list of chronic diseases, such as cancer.

This is suggested by several scientific references, such as a study in which it was discovered that curcumin can restrict several cell signaling pathways. In other words, it has the capacity stop or weaken the production of tumor cells. Another attention-grabbing study found that curcumin can stop fibroblasts associated with cancer. Fibroblasts are connective tissue cells that produce collagen and other fibers, it has been proven that these fibers can contribute to prostate cancer.

There is also another research work, in which the benefits of a combination of curcumin and alpha-tomatin (an active compound found in tomatoes), as an aid to stop the growth of cancer cells. It can even accelerate the death of cancer cells in the prostate. In addition, curcumin has radioprotective and radiosensitizing properties. These effects can help make tumor cells more susceptible to radiation, while also protecting the body against its popular damaging effects. There is an interesting reference in this regard, such is the case of a study from 2016, in which it was found that curcumin supplementation can improve antioxidant status of a person while undergoing radiation therapy. Best of all, these benefits do not impair the effectiveness of the therapy.

How to consume turmeric:

Fortunately, today there are many easy and accessible alternatives to integrate turmeric consumption into your daily routine. In principle, it is well known that it is a spice that is obtained from the roots of the turmeric plant, which are boiled, dried, and then ground into a fine powder. In such a way that the powder is used in all kinds of products, from food and textile dyes, infusions and naturopathic medicines. Therefore turmeric can be consumed in the form of supplement, extract, tincture and powder.

Experts recommend aiming for a consumption of 500 milligrams (mg) of curcuminoids, or about 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder, per day. On a daily basis to work as a good prostate cancer preventative. It is important not to exceed 1,500 mg of curcuminoids per day, as they can cause side effects. It is also ideal to fill a long list of drinks and dishes with life and nutrition, however it is a way in which there is not so much precision in the exact amount of consumption.

Now you know, food can be the best medicine. Without a doubt, turmeric root is simply one of its best natural supplements to protect your health and reduce the risk of cancer. Dare to try its immense benefits, in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, physical activity, good stress management, a plant-based diet and optimal rest. You will notice incredible results!

–

It may interest you: