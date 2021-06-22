Prostate cancer: 4 foods worth avoiding to prevent it



Last 2020, 1.4 million cases of prostate cancer and 375,000 deaths were reported worldwide.

Photo: Horizon Content / Pexels

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in humans in the world, it is not for nothing that it is one of the deadly diseases more worrying today. It is caused when cells divide uncontrollably and spread to surrounding tissues, it also refers to a large number of diseases characterized by the development of abnormal cells They have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue. While there are many factors that can increase the risk of cancer, it is well known that most are caused by lifestyle and factors such as smoking, being overweight and obese, diet, level of physical activity, sun and other types of radiation, viruses, and other infections. Last year, prostate cancer was positioned as one of the main causes of death registered in the male population. With an estimated number of almost 1.4 million cases and 375,000 deaths worldwide, has been positioned as the second most frequent cancer and with the highest number of fatalities.

Fortunately, if caught in the early stages, it is quite treatable. Experts have also confirmed that through diet it is possible to prevent it and reduce the riskThat is why every day more men are interested in adjusting their daily habits. In particular, the Mediterranean diet has positioned itself as one of the best dietary guidelines against prostate cancer. In fact, according to a new study from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: Men with prostate cancer who follow a stricter Mediterranean diet may experience a lower risk of progression. The study involved 410 men with prostate cancer, who according to a food frequency questionnaire were assigned a high, medium or low score on the Mediterranean diet. The researchers found that male participants ate more fruits, vegetables, grains, fish, olive oil, nuts, legumes, beans, and seeds. That is to say the 9 basic food groups of the Mediterranean diet, had fewer symptoms and disease progression.

The University of California San Francisco Medical Center, has declared that it is possible to prevent prostate cancer or delay its progression, through some measures such as: a low consumption of saturated fats and simple sugars, a high intake of fiber, fruits and vegetables. It will also be just as important to focus on avoiding certain types of foodsThese are the 6 that most deteriorate the proper functioning of the prostate.

1. Red and processed meats

It is no news to say that men love to eat meat and sausagesHowever, its recurrent consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. There are studies in which the intake of this type of meat (especially when well cooked) is associated with a highly carcinogenic substances called heterocyclic amines (HCA), which have been linked to the development of various types of cancer. HCAs are compounds that are formed during high-temperature cooking, such as broiling or broiling. In addition, complementary to this, there are references from the World Health Organization, which suggest that the following variants of red and processed meat increase the risk of prostate cancer: beef, pork, cold cuts, bacon, sausages and bacon. On the contrary, the intake of lean meats such as turkey, skinless chicken, fatty fish: salmon, tuna and sardines. And some vegetable protein sources such as beans and nuts: peas, chickpeas, lentils, beans of different varieties, and nuts, such as almonds, pistachios, pine nuts and walnuts. A great recommendation from specialists is betting on a plant-based diet during the week and consuming small portions of organic meat on special occasions, such as on weekends.

Sausages. / Source: Shutterstock

2. Dairy

Not all dairy products are the same, however it is known that a high consumption of these types of products (especially those higher in calories and fat) can increase the risk of developing prostate cancer. Such is the case of a research paper published in the Journal of Nutrition, which was found to Drinking whole milk can increase the risk of progression to fatal prostate cancer. Excess skim and low-fat milks are also known to increase the risk of low-grade stages of the disease. Therefore, the recommendation is strong and invites us to limit its consumption, in addition the experts advise sticking to the fat-free varieties and in general eating less whole cheeses, yogurt and butter, as well as cream cheese and ice cream. As good alternatives are the low-fat versions or better yet the alternatives of products of plant origin such as oat milk, rice, almonds, hemp, soy, coconut and cashew. The only recommendation is to avoid the sweetened variants.

Cheeseboard. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Alcohol

Consuming large amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of developing prostate cancer and impair health in many ways. There is one study in which the researchers used data from more than 10,000 men who participated in the prostate cancer prevention trial. And they discovered that heavy drinkers were twice as likely to be diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, compared to moderate drinkers Who are classified as heavy drinkers? Those men who consume more than three drinks a day or more than 20 drinks a week. For clarity it is worth remembering the current recommendations for men, which advise not to exceed more than two alcoholic drinks per day. A single drink equals:

– 12 ounces of regular beer (5% alcohol)

– 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol)

– 1.5 ounces of hard liquor (40% alcohol)

The reality is that the best recommendation is avoiding excess alcohol and limiting it whenever possible, integrating healthy liquid options such as sparkling water, fresh fruit juices (especially pomegranate juice), teas, infusions, smoothies and coffee.

Alcohol./Photo: Unsplash

4. Saturated fat

We can’t leave without talking about one of the most worrisome food groups: saturated fats. Which are popularly related to heart disease, however new references directly associate them with an increased risk of prostate cancer. Therefore, reducing your intake of saturated fat can benefit your prostate and general health, as well as opening the door to a healthier lifestyle and diet that is based on a high consumption of foods dense in nutrients, antioxidants and fiber. Broadly speaking, the foods richest in saturated fat are: meat, dairy products, salad dressings, industrial pastries, all kinds of processed foods. The best recommendation is to bet on the consumption of healthy, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in foods such as: fatty fish, avocado, nuts, olive oil and seeds.

Processed foods. / Photo: Shutterstock

