The Frenchman explains that the decision will be exclusive to the Australian

The Ferrari road is opened; Prost rules out return to Red Bull

Alain Prost, four-time world champion and non-executive director of Renault in F1, has recognized that Daniel Ricciardo can disassociate himself from the rhombus brand later this season. The Australian is one of the favorites to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2021 if the German does not renew with Ferrari.

Prost explained that the decision of whether to continue Ricciardo or not with the Enstone team only depends on the pilot. Renault will have to convince the former Red Bull with solid arguments to stick with them. Kas negotiations for a new contract have already started.

“Daniel has a contract until the end of 2020. Afterwards he will be free. We do not have the cards in our hands. We have no choice“, He has stated in statements to the French channel Canal Plus.

“Of course we have already started to negotiate, something that is normal. Let’s imagine that everything returns to normal in 2021. Then we will be able to evaluate in the market until the end of the year, “he added.

Renault was not competitive in 2019. The pace data in the 2020 preseason was somewhat encouraging. Of course, the French have admitted on more than one occasion that more than half of their efforts were already put into the arrival of the new era of Formula 1.

Now, the new regulation has been postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus crisis. Freezing regulations during an extra campaign will help teams with fewer resources have a small saving mattress to work on their new cars.

Prost is aware of this: “But in 2021, we will have the same regulations as in 2020 and that means it will not be ideal for us another year”

Ricciardo is next to Carlos Sainz the great favorite to sign for Ferrari in case the Italians and Sebastian Vettel do not reach an agreement. For now, the German has already rejected Maranello’s first offer.

Daniel has acknowledged that he would not mind returning to Red Bull – his home from 2014 to 2018 – in the future. Prost, on the contrary, does not see this viable option because of the Austrians’ favoritism towards Max Verstappen.

“Max Verstappen is complete tied to Red Bull so I don’t see Daniel going back there. With us things are very open and in any case, what is certain is that in a certain way Daniel wants to continue “.

Negotiations to continue at Renault are already underway. According to Prost, Ricciardo welcomes the brand of the rhombus.

“He has made – I would say not a bet – but let’s say a plan to succeed with Renault and at the moment we are talking in a very positive way“Prost has expressed to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.