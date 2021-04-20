Prospects to achieve triumphs; they train in the modern MD Pedregal gym

The beautiful driver Mónica Noguera will accompany them in their fights

Ready to debut and eager to hit, is how the young Juan José Rodríguez, Yahir Ceceña and Patricio Espartaco report, who are already prepared for the month of May with the promotion of LC Promotions.

The trio of boxers are preparing with great dedication thanks to the supervision and demand of Rodolfo Montes De Oca and Luis Enrique “Tanque” Jiménez, who have a professional manager license from the Boxing Commission of Mexico City and the State. of Mexico, respectively. In addition to the manoplero Uriel Herrera.

The MD Pedregal gym is the place where boxers continue preparing to arrive in perfect physical and technical condition to succeed. Rodríguez will fight at middleweight, as will Yahir Ceceña; and Spartacus in full, all four episodes.

The young coach Enrique Jiménez along with the attorneys Gibrán Jiménez, Carlos Espinoza and the host Monica Noguera, below the prospects Juan José Rodríguez, Yahir Ceceña and Patricio Espartaco.

The beautiful presenter and television host, Monica Noguera, who is a partner of the young people, promised to attend their fights. Monica urged them to train hard and achieve victory.

Coach Luis Enrique Jiménez thanked the unconditional support for Carlos Espinoza and Gibrán Jiménez, for “the great space in which we are and we work, which is the MD Pedregal gym,” he said.