Given that the severity and duration of the economic recession are still unclear, Investors may wonder to what extent this recession has an impact on US corporate credit, particularly in the high-yield sector., which carries more risk. Therefore, we know the vision of Damien McCann, fixed income manager at Capital Group, on the credit market in general and on how companies are facing the pandemic.

Interview with Damien McCann (Capital Group) about the prospects for US credit

In your opinion, what are the prospects from now on?

We are in a period of incredible uncertainty due to ignorance of the evolution of the virus. However, we know that much of the economy has been severely affected by the pandemic. The incomes and cash flows of many industries are currently under great pressure. Other economic sectors have a much more favorable situation. Second quarter earnings will not be attractive and should be the lowest point for most companies. In any case, the forecasts of the management teams of the companies on the activity of the third and fourth quarter will be more important than the profits of the second quarter.

My base scenario is that the US economy is starting to improve right now, and that this recovery will continue for the rest of the year and in 2021.. How fast it will do so is unknown. I anticipate uneven recovery across sectors and increased volatility, taking into account unprecedented economic mismatches and high uncertainty about the spread of the virus, containment efforts, and progress in treatment and vaccines.

Is this recession different from the Great Financial Crisis (GCF)?

They are all alike and different. Similarities with the GCF include the significant economic contraction and the consequent increase in unemployment. Both periods show considerable volatility in the equity and fixed income markets, as well as the leverage of the credit markets. In both periods, governments and central banks have provided significant incentives and support.

But the catalysts for each recession are very different. GCF grew out of our economy and our markets. The pandemic is an exogenous impact, and economies have been more affected than during GCF. Monetary and fiscal stimulus has come this time faster and to a greater extent, because policy makers have been inspired by the past and wanted to prevent a severe recession from turning into a financial crisis.

The Fed is actively supporting numerous markets, including those for US Treasuries, mortgages, and credit. Some of these measures have no precedent in the United States. In my opinion, these programs indicate a deep commitment by the Fed to ensure that credit markets continue to function. This circumstance helps explain why credit markets have responded favorably and, after widening dramatically in mid-March, reaching the widest levels recorded to date for a few days, spreads recovered part of that widening at the end of month.

What measures are companies taking to face this period?

Companies face a high level of uncertainty about the length of the recession. Consequently, a large number of companies are taking steps to strengthen liquidity. In other words, they are trying to accumulate a large amount of cash in order to survive this period. Steps companies are taking to accumulate cash include reducing operating expenses and capital outlays, reducing or eliminating dividends and share buybacks, and raising capital.

On this last point, the Fed’s injection of liquidity and its direct participation in the corporate bond markets have restored order in the market in general, and have made it possible for companies with an investment grade rating and certain high-level issuers. performance reapply for loans.

Fed support to credit markets, coupled with the severity and uncertainty of the recession, has led to record levels of investment grade bond issuance in recent months. Some companies, such as Disney, have turned to the fixed income market more than once in recent months. Furthermore, companies in the eye of the hurricane — including some issuers related to leisure and travel — have been able to access markets.

And when it comes to default rates, what are your forecasts?

I anticipate that defaults and downgrades will be more important than in previous cycles, given the severity of the economic downturn. In fact, the ratings downgrades for US companies have reached their highest level in more than a decade in the first quarter, according to Standard & Poor’s data.

Companies that are more exposed to economic problems, as well as those with higher leverage and less liquidity, are the most likely to default. Despite efforts to reduce costs and preserve cash, some will not be able to cope with the sudden and virtually complete halt in economic activity.

It is expected that the rating downgrades will be higher than in previous cycles, and the possibility of bankruptcy of companies in the high yield market and US loans will exceed 10% next year.

Can you give us information on the “fallen angels,” the big companies like Ford that have recently entered the high-performance market? To what extent does this affect the high-performance market?

Credit rating agencies have been more aggressive with downgrades in recent years. Given the magnitude of the economic downturn, I hope that this situation will continue. Without a doubt, in the coming months and quarters there will be numerous downgrades.

I am also counting on other companies to join the high performance sector. Some investors fear that a wave of offers in this sector may overwhelm the market, but it must be borne in mind that, in fact, it has been reduced in recent years as the number of issues has decreased and the number of companies that use the market has increased. of loans. In that sense, the high yield market could use some additional offer. Furthermore, the Fed’s move to raise corporate debt should help absorb the impact. In some cases, these lower rated bonds could represent attractive investment opportunities in high yield portfolios.

In what areas do you find value?

When I look at the corporate market, the exposure to this pandemic and to the economic downturn varies dramatically depending on the sector and the company. For example, at one extreme are certain insurance companies that are obtaining more benefits due to the decrease in claims in this environment. At the opposite extreme are certain leisure companies that have seen their income drop to zero. But even within this sector, exposure varies significantly based on business model and balance sheets. Some entertainment companies will adapt and survive better than others.

Variation in pandemic exposure represents an incredible opportunity for deep and fundamental credit analysis that adds value to portfolios. Our credit analysts know their companies perfectly and are in permanent contact with their management teams. They are identifying and investing in issuers with the capacity to go through this period.

Market events like this can, and always have, represented a good entry point for long-term investors. Current spreads are generally comparable to those of past crises and recessions, excluding the global financial crisis. I don’t believe in market timing, but I do believe that current spreads provide a suitable entry point into a long-term investment strategy.

What can you tell me about the relative value between investment grade and high yield bonds? And what happens in the BBB-rated market segment?

Although the income opportunities are higher in investment grade and high yield companies, I have found even more in high yield companies. In particular, improved valuations have created more opportunities in healthcare, technology companies, and consumer staples.

The US BBB market is huge (about $ 3 trillion) and highly diversified. Our analysts’ work suggests that most of this particular market is unlikely to drop to high yield during this period. Many BBB-rated companies are high quality and very strong. Some of those that will go down to high yield will provide attractive investment opportunities in that space, particularly if the downgrade leads to higher credit spreads.

How is Capital acting in this environment?

From a credit perspective, we are trying to determine which companies will emerge from this crisis intact and be able to repay their loans. Our strong relationship with management teams and a focus on fundamental credit analysis make this easy for us because, in our view, the prospects for recovery will be largely company, sector and geographic region specific.

We remain very selective about our investment decisions, which are taken value for value. In the current environment, it is especially important, since rating downgrades and defaults are becoming more frequent. Knowing what to buy helps reduce credit market risk.

Furthermore, the benefits of a long-term perspective cannot be underlined, as a multi-year perspective can offer investors the opportunity to obtain higher returns.

