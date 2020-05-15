Investors prepare for further turbulence in US stocks, as some states prepare to reopen their economies and global trade tensions mount.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the Wall Street fear meter, is set for its biggest weekly gain in about two months, reflecting a sale that has caused the S&P 500 Index to drop nearly 4% from its high of the April 29. VIX futures have also skyrocketed, and investors are now weighing the high risk in June contracts.

Whether recent equity losses are a profit-taking episode after April’s rapid rebound or the start of a prolonged decline may become more apparent in the coming weeks, investors said.

Many are closely following the progress of U.S. states seeking to reopen their economies without causing a further surge in coronavirus cases. Some parts of New York, Virginia, and Maryland moved toward the lifting of closings on Friday, and Connecticut and Minnesota are slated to ease restrictions in the coming week.

“We don’t know what the new normal will be,” said Alessio de Longis, portfolio manager at Invesco. “Managing expectations will lead to some missteps along the way.”

For now, a host of troubling national and international news appears to have given investors a reason to pull out of equities after the S&P 500 made its best monthly profit in decades in April.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has intensified the rhetoric about China, floating the possibility of severing ties with the second largest economy in the world. On Friday, the White House decided to block semiconductor shipments to Huawei Technologies by global chip makers, which could put pressure on a world economy that is already suffering its deepest contraction in decades.

Hopes for a quick return to normality were shattered once again when the California state university system canceled the fall semester classes due to the coronavirus, and Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order would likely be extended. for three months.

“What we are seeing now is the realism hit coming on the market,” said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at Boston Private.

Monday’s VIX touched its lowest level since late February before reversing course as expectations for market volatility rose later in the week.

Concerns about the economic reopening are also being reflected in the VIX futures curve, which now shows investors betting that volatility will be high in the coming weeks, rather than later in the summer, Christopher Murphy said. director of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Prior to that, the curve had briefly returned to a historically more common pattern, with VIX futures from the previous month trading at a lower level than second and third month futures – a sign that investors were betting on more conditions. quiet in the short term.

Several investors are now positioning themselves for further turmoil by rejecting value sectors like energy and finance in favor of technology and healthcare, two areas that have held up relatively well during the recent market turmoil.

Andrew Graham, managing partner at Jackson Square Capital in San Francisco, has focused on stocks that he believes can maintain high dividend yields, especially within the pharmaceutical industry. Your company owns shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc and Merck & Co Inc.

Investors will also be on the lookout for the Treasury Department’s first auction for its 20-year bond on Wednesday. The department plans to borrow a record amount of nearly $ 3 trillion this quarter.

Some investors said they are likely to keep stocks slightly underweight in their portfolios, given the likelihood of further market declines.

Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, believes that the recent rally in equities has not taken into account the likelihood of companies operating below their normal capacity, even if states reopened their economies.

“Yes, there is going to be a strong growth rate from the bottom, but the place we return to is going to be below for a while,” said Lafferty. «Are stocks priced below normal growth? I think not.” (Reporting by April Joyner; Edited by Ira Iosebashvili and Cynthia Osterman) .. Translate sereitymarkets