Prosegur: medium / long-term purchase

Prosegur valuation ratios

Prosegur valuation ratios as of May 22, 2021

Prosegur It is one of those companies that we qualify as “Ave Fénix”. Stocks after a prolonged or multi-year downtrend begin to stabilize and signs of an upward turn appear. Volatility declines, volume picks up, signaling that price levels are sparking interest and long-term bearish guidelines are beginning to break, and the 40- and 200-session moving averages are crossing to the upside. The quantitative technical indicators of the premium zone programmed to follow the trend reflect the upward turn and give the stock a score of 6.0 points out of a maximum of 10.

Prosegur on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Graphic analysis Prosegur as of May 22, 2021Graphic analysis Prosegur as of May 22, 2021

The absence of overbought and attractive valuations (dividend yield greater than 4% with a payout of around 50%, PER of 15.89x and P / CV of 1.35x) suggest that there is potential and margin for increases if the economic cycle accompanies. In this way, it is possible to work with a scenario of sustained increases in the medium / long term.

Current levels, close to the upward guideline that starts from the lows of last year, seem like a good place to look for long or buyer positions. The stop below the intermediate minimum zone between 2,360 and 2,296. A stop that can be adjusted upward if the price confirms the scenario exceeding the annual maximum established at 2,860.

