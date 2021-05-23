Prosegur: medium / long-term purchase

Prosegur valuation ratios

Prosegur It is one of those companies that we qualify as “Ave Fénix”. Stocks after a prolonged or multi-year downtrend begin to stabilize and signs of an upward turn appear. Volatility declines, volume picks up, signaling that price levels are sparking interest and long-term bearish guidelines are beginning to break, and the 40- and 200-session moving averages are crossing to the upside. The quantitative technical indicators of the premium zone programmed to follow the trend reflect the upward turn and give the stock a score of 6.0 points out of a maximum of 10.

Prosegur on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

The absence of overbought and attractive valuations (dividend yield greater than 4% with a payout of around 50%, PER of 15.89x and P / CV of 1.35x) suggest that there is potential and margin for increases if the economic cycle accompanies. In this way, it is possible to work with a scenario of sustained increases in the medium / long term.

Current levels, close to the upward guideline that starts from the lows of last year, seem like a good place to look for long or buyer positions. The stop below the intermediate minimum zone between 2,360 and 2,296. A stop that can be adjusted upward if the price confirms the scenario exceeding the annual maximum established at 2,860.

