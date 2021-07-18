Prosegur creates a digital bunker for the custody of crypto assets

Related news

Prosegur Crypto has announced the creation of its first bunker for the custody of digital assets, an inaccessible space in the physical and digital plane designed for the storage and comprehensive management of digital assets.

Following an agreement with the company GK8 cybersecurity, the implementation of this solution has been completed, which brings together infrastructures, facilities, technologies and security protocols necessary to minimize the risk areas identified in the chain of custody of digital assets.

The solution is based on a ‘360 Inaccessibility’ approach that incorporates around 100 protection measures in six built-in layers of security with the aim of preventing any possibility of physical or cyber attack.

Specifically, it is an isolated space from the outside and which is located within one of the 550 Prosegur vaults in which more than 400,000 million euros of cash from its customers are managed and guarded annually.

Access to the space is shielded with various security measures in a “military-grade protective environment” that has closed circuit cameras, biometric accesses, rooms with isolation control and permanent accompaniment of armed personnel in all facilities, according to the company.

In addition, it is totally isolated from any external communication thanks to firewalls configured for this purpose.

Transactions without Internet

Inside this room, Prosegur has a Hardware Security Module (HSM), a device that generates, stores and protects cryptographic keys “integrated in a briefcase with military protection inside a vault, to which only a limited number of people have access that manage the assets manually and offline online“.

The company points out that these people have restricted access to the information they handle to avoid any risk of internal theft and work from a safe space where there is no danger of physical attack, copying or theft of systems or keys.

In the event of an attempt to access the HSM in an unauthorized manner, its contents are completely erased, in which case a rapid key recovery plan is activated that includes a protocol for the regeneration of private keys with seeds distributed in as many chambers. armored.

This module is connected to an MPC (Multi-party Computation) system that has a fast signing process in a computer network much higher than the average, thus minimizing the possibility of fraudulent access, and generates transactions on the blockchain without direct internet connectivity, eliminating any potential vector of cyberattacks.

The CEO of Prosegur Crypto, Raimundo Castilla, highlights that this crypto bunker “brings a new dimension of security” in the custody of crypto assets and affirms that it is “one of the most innovative and secure solutions in the world based on a concept inaccessibility “.

“The combination of the first cold custody solution, offering the ability to perform blockchain transactions without an internet connection, with one of the world’s largest custodians in the field of physical security for traditional financial institutions, the result is a complete and unique solution to safeguard the digital assets of institutional clients, “said GK8 CEO and Co-Founder Lior Lamesh.

