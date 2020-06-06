Related news

Prosegur Cash goes shopping by its own shareholders. The cash management subsidiary of the Prosegur group has announced this Thursday a repurchases for a maximum of 45 million of its titles, representing 3% of its share capital. In addition, it has launched a reinvestment plan for its third annual dividend.

The objective of these acquisitions is in the amortization of these titles with the aim of reduce your share capital. This last point that will have to be endorsed by the next shareholders’ meeting of the company, as stated in the inside information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In order to proceed with these purchases, Prosegur Cash has indicated a maximum amount of 40 million euros. In addition, as is customary in these repurchase programs, securities will not be purchased at prices higher than the last independent operation in the market or corresponding to the highest independent offer at that time in the trading centers where the purchase is made.

Prosegur will not sell

The deadline that the company gives for these purchases is one year. However, “it reserves the right to terminate the program if, before the expiration of the maximum term of one year, it has acquired the maximum number of shares authorized by the board of directors, if the maximum monetary amount of the program or if there were any other circumstances that would advise it ”.

While this acquisition program is in effect, liquidity contract is suspended that the company had to facilitate operations with its titles. In addition, the company has announced that its parent company and majority shareholder, Prosegur, “have stated their intention not to sell Prosegur Cash shares in the coming months.” Currently, its weight in the cash subsidiary is 72.5%.

Reinvest the dividend

In parallel, the company has announced a voluntary program for the reinvestment in shares of its next dividend in cash in the image of the one that its parent company announced last April. In this way, Prosegur Cash investors may receive on June 29 the gross 0.014525 euros per share corresponding to the third payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2019 or use the amount they would receive to acquire group shares.

The company explains that this mechanism has been devised in order to contribute “to the eventual strengthening of the patrimonial position of the company” to respond to “the current situation derived from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The securities to be subscribed will be newly issued and with a nominal value of 0.02 euros each to which an issue premium will be added to reach the average listing price for the period from June 22 to 26.

In this program there is no room for partial reinvestmentThat is, those who choose to acquire new shares will have to do so with all the amount they would have received in dividend. To do this, they will have to communicate this decision to their securities depositary until June 26.