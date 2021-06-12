Prosegur Cash concludes its share buyback program with 1.39% of the capital under its arm

As a consequence of the end of the program’s validity period on June 3, 2021, Prosegur Cash has announced the end of said program.

Prosegur Cash has acquired a total of 21,589,296 shares, representing approximately 1.39% of its capital stock.

In accordance with the objectives of the program and in application of the authorization agreement to the board of directors of capital reduction approved by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on October 28, 2020, it informs that it will proceed to carry out a reduction of the capital stock in the amount 431,785 euros, through the amortization of 21,589,296 treasury shares.

The share capital of the Company resulting from the reduction will be set at 30,458,933.66 euros, corresponding to 1,522,946,683 shares with a par value of 0.02 euros each, fully subscribed and paid up.