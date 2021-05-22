Prosecutors show photos of abandoned body of Mollie Tibbetts, allegedly stabbed by Hispanic in Iowa

Explicit photos of Mollie Tibbetts half naked and lifeless from the corn field in which she was found were shown to the jury this Friday by prosecutors who carry the case against the Mexican immigrant Cristhian Bahena Rivera for the crime.

Bahena Rivera, 26, faces trial in Scott County, Iowa, for murder in the first degree.

As part of the evidence presented to the panel members, the prosecution circulated photos of the decomposing body of the 20-year-old who was abandoned in the cornfield as well as images of her shorts and underwear dumped in the area.

The remains of the University of Iowa student were found in July 2018, a month after she was reported missing while running through the area.

The images were released to the jury while an officer from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Amy Johnson, gave her testimony to the prosecution.

The autopsy on the body revealed that Tibbetts was stabbed seven to 10 times on the chest, ribs, neck and skull.

Defendant led investigators to crime scene

Bahena Rivera, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, directed investigators in August 2018 to the cornfield where the girl’s body was found, former Iowa police officer Pamela Romero testified Thursday.

Romero said that the accused approached the victim while she was running and struggled with her after the girl threatened to call the police. Bahena Rivera worked as an agricultural worker at the site.

Bahena Rivera alleged that she fainted and cannot remember how she killed the young woman, but she did place the body under corn stalks and left the scene.

Romero indicated that the accused never claimed to have sexually assaulted the victim.

Lawyer shows images of Mexican half asleep during interrogation with police

For her part, Hispanic lawyer Jennifer Frese showed the jury images of her client as he appeared to fall asleep for several minutes during the 11-hour questioning by authorities.

During cross-examination, Romero – who interviewed the defendant in Spanish – said he noticed that the Hispanic was falling asleep when he went to get him food.

The witness said that, although he looked half asleep, the interviewee remained alert and involved in the exchange.

Frese’s intention is to argue that the authorities were able to take advantage of his client’s physical condition to coerce his confession and subject him to severe questioning.