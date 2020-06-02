US prosecutors handling the case against former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, reported Monday that they have accumulated up to 60,000 pages against them, including statements by the accused, financial records, business records and intercepted communications.

This is revealed by a letter signed by prosecutor Richard Donoghue sent to Judge Brian Cogan on Monday and copied to Cesar de Castro, the Mexican defense attorney, accused of drug trafficking charges and of having accepted millionaire bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel.

In the letter, Donahue also asks Judge Cogan that, due to the covid-19 pandemic that still affects New York City, to postpone the hearing scheduled for this week for another 60 days, time that both he and César de Castro , judge each of the arguments of this case, which has been classified as “complex”, sufficient to work with.

The New York prosecutor alleges that due to the same pandemic, neither he has been able to meet witnesses in the case, nor has the lawyer been able to see the accused to better prepare his defense. It also alleges that the US government is awaiting responses to pending subpoenas in the case, including that of García Luna himself.

In the document, the prosecutor also explains that the US government has submitted requests for the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to obtain evidence in possession of several foreign governments, including the Mexican, “and the (US) government is waiting for answers to those requests.”

Last Friday, May 12, after attending one of the morning conferences in the National Palace, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance, Santiago Nieto, announced that they had filed two more complaints against the former Secretary of Public Security in the Government of Felipe Calderón and also announced that “the information has been provided to the New York prosecutors, for the processing of the case.”

Since May 29, all that information has been sent to De Castro’s office, which authorities ask him to also send to the prosecution the evidence with which he plans to download the charges against his client.

This note was originally published in Millennium