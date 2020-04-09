NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors in New York on Thursday opposed their request for former FIFA Vice President Juan Angel Napout to be released from prison due to the danger of contracting the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan, also a former CONMEBOL president, recently requested to leave the Florida prison where he is located and serve the rest of his sentence in house arrest.

Napout, 61, is accused of having received millions of dollars in bribes to grant broadcast rights to soccer tournaments in exchange. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2018.

However, prosecutors in the eastern district of New York on Thursday filed a document in the court’s electronic system saying Napout should remain in prison.

A prosecution spokesperson confirmed that Judge Pamela Chen will hold a court hearing on Friday to decide whether to remove Napout from jail.

In late March, Judge Chen ordered that the former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, José María Marín, almost 88 years old, be released from federal prison for humanitarian reasons, amid the coronavirus pandemic. His sentence was shortened by almost eight months.

Like Napout, Marín was sentenced for participating in a plot to accept bribes in exchange for granting broadcast and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.