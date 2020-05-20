Israel’s prosecutor’s office on Tuesday opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request not to appear on Sunday at the initial hearing of the trial he faces on several corruption charges, noting that his presence is necessary to deliver a message of “justice and public trust. “

The premier had submitted a special request yesterday, just a day after assuming his new mandate, under the argument that both his presence and that of his bodyguards would violate the measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and that “it would cost the public a fortune,” the Europa Press news agency reported.

The judges of the court in charge of the process will now be the ones who will evaluate the positions of the defense and the prosecution to decide whether or not the trial will be attended by the prime minister.

Faced with the refusal of the Prosecutor’s Office, the prime minister’s lawyers said that it was a strategy to “present an image of Netanyahu on the bench”, something that Justice called “unacceptable”, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

Last January, in the midst of the electoral campaign and with Netanyahu’s political future mired in uncertainty, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit indicted him on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases.

Despite this, Netanyahu returned to tie the elections with opposition leader Benny Gantz and, after months of failing to form a government, they agreed to a coalition government.

Finally, on Sunday, the new government took office with the great unknown of how Netanyahu will face the charges for which he is accused.

According to the unity agreement between the Likud leader and Gantz, if a court were to disqualify Netanyahu from his position within the first six months of the Executive’s mandate, elections will be called again.

The accusations against Netanyahu

The initial hearing of the trial was to be held on March 17, but it had to be postponed due to the suspension of the proceedings due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

The most serious case against Netanyahu is the so-called 4000, in which he will face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust for pushing regulations that benefited the majority shareholder of the Bezeq group, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for favorable coverage. on their Walla news portal.

In case 1000, he was charged with fraud and breach of trust for receiving illicit gifts worth 700,000 shekels in exchange for favors.

And in the 2000 case, he was charged with fraud and breach of trust for agreeing with the Yedioth Ahronoth, the largest in the Hebrew language, to weaken his competition Israel Hayom in exchange for more favorable coverage to the prime minister.

