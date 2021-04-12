Prosecutor’s Office and private prosecution request permanent prison for Igor the Russian

Civil Guard agent (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The representatives of the prosecution and of the private and popular accusations have requested the permanent penalty of pressure that can be reviewed for the Serbian criminal Norbert Feher, better known as Igor the Russian. The defendant is accused of allegedly murdering a rancher and two civil guards in Andorra (Teruel) on December 14, 2017.

The oral hearing, with a jury, began this Monday and during the session the representative of the Public Ministry has affirmed that the evidence obtained during the investigation shows that the accused first killed the rancher José Luis Iranzo with a shot in the heart and finished him off when I was trying to run away.

He shot from behind in the areas that are not protected by his vests, with a pistol in each hand, and finished them on the ground Prosecutor

The prosecutor explained that Feher later hid behind the rancher’s car to assault the two agents who had traveled to the scene after being alerted to shots fired in the area. Thus, the alleged murderer “shot from behind in areas that are not protected by his vests, with a pistol in each hand, and finished them on the ground,” explained the representative of the Public Ministry.

The prosecution has maintained that these events were not in self-defense, nor were they due to “insurmountable fear”, as the defendant’s defense alleges and has maintained that he acted with “coldness and cold blood”.

The defense lawyer, Juan Manuel Martín, has defended the mitigating measures of legitimate defense and insurmountable fear and has questioned the validity of the instruction, since they had to preserve the crime scene for two days to obtain evidence.

This has been the strategy followed by the defense after it tried to obtain the nullity of the instruction and it was rejected by the investigator of the case.

On the other hand, this lawyer has urged …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.