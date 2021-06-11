Prosecutor’s Office already has a route of stolen trailers with ammunition

GUANAJUATO

The Guanajuato prosecutor, Carlos Zamarripa, said that there is already information on the path followed by the men who stole 2 trailer boxes, with 7,114,1500 bullets, belonging to the company Industrias Tecnos.

The prosecutor indicated that all the corporations in Guanajuato are on alert, since the theft of the trailers loaded with ammunition occurred in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, when they were circulating on federal highway 57 towards the United States.

He said that they collaborate with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) collecting data to help locate the ammunition.

The official pointed out that it is a risk that these ammunition reaches the wrong hands.

I think that all, absolutely all of us are affected by the fact that 7 million cartridges are in the wrong hands, because that represents a serious risk, not only for Guanajuato society, but for any citizen who finds those cartridges in the hands of crime “said the Guanajuato prosecutor.

jcs