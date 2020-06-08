At least 500 death certificates manipulated by a network of private doctors. Operation against coyotaje and the collection of free documents on CDMX

Campaign against coyotaje in CDMX

Regeneration, June 6, 2020. The Head of Government announced that there are inquiries regarding the trafficking of death certificates in Mexico City, He explained that the actions in the framework of the operation against coyotaje and collection of procedures that are free.

Sheinbaum He recalled that the process of death certificate is free in Mexico City.

However private doctors would have obtained important economic gains.

He said around 500 death records would have been tampered with during the health emergency.

Documents were altered

In the investigations, alteration of official documents was shown since the doctors indicated deaths other than real ones.

In other words, they indicated viral pneumonia, atypical pneumonia or respiratory failure as the cause of death, without corresponding to reality.

Health Protection Agency

The Health Protection Agency filed the complaint of facts consisting of various irregularities in filling in various death certificates.

In that sense also the complaint about 500 of these documents disappeared.

What Sheinbaum said

And it is that the Head of Government pointed out that said operations were made to end the coyotaje and the collection of these minutes to different people.

He spoke of doctors, especially private doctors, who were involved in this collection of the service: –«(…), Then at the Prosecutor’s Office they did the right thing», he pointed.

In other words, file the complaint with the Public Ministry.

He barred that government personnel were involved in said criminal network, except for one case that has already been reported to the Comptroller’s Office for investigation if it has any relationship with the City government.

And it is that the procedure is free, do not resort to third parties

The Head of Government said that in these situations, all the facilities are being granted to the inhabitants of Mexico City to obtain said document.

– «(…), and remembering that the procedure is absolutely free so that people do not have to resort to a third party to carry out their procedures».

Finally he said that Legal Department, the Secretariat for Citizen Security and the Attorney General’s Office collaborate to avoid irregularities in the issuance of the document or, where appropriate, its link to the process.

Police abuse is unacceptable in my government: Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum highlighted that his government does not “tolerate or tolerate police abuse”, this after the acts in front of the US embassy and Jalisco’s representation in CDMX.



Regeneration, June 5, 2020. The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, gave a message tonight through her social networks, she stressed that “police abuse is not tolerated or tolerated.”

“Today a group of people carried out acts in front of the United States Embassy and the representation of the state of Jalisco in Mexico City, even when acts of alteration to order were committed that must be sanctioned, I gave a clear and precise instruction to avoid provocation, “said Sheinbaum.

Investigation

– “However, the orders were not fully obeyed and police abuse was committed, at least against ua teenager and for my government this is unacceptable ...”, said.

«(…), therefore I am requesting the FGJ and the CNDH of Mexico City for what open an investigation, identify and punish those responsible, as well as their line of command.. »

“… regardless of the position of those involved,” he added.

“I also want to say that I am in contact with the family of the attacked young woman to give her absolutely all the support she requires ”Sheinbaum Pardo finished.