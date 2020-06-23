Gunmen shot and killed five employees of Afghanistan’s attorney general’s office, including two prosecutors

KABUL, Afghanistan.- Armed men they fired Monday against a car belonging to the Afghanistan Attorney General’s Office in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside including two prosecutorssaid an official.

The driver of the car and two other employees are among those killed, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but in the past, most of them have been claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, which is based in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The attorney’s office said in a statement that the car was on its way to the office when it was attacked. The gunmen fled the scene, police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.

In early June, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshipers were injured.

A week later, another prayer leader and three worshipers died in a bomb blast inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were injured in that attack.