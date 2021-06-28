Prosecutors give Trump lawyers ultimatum



Former President Trump has criticized investigations against his companies.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / . / .

New York prosecutors gave the former president’s attorneys Donald trump an ultimatum to respond to the investigation against the Trump Organization.

According to a report by The Washington Post, defenders have until Monday afternoon to present an argument as to why the conglomerate should not face criminal charges.

The situation for the former president’s company is complicated, after the executive Allen Weisselberg refused to collaborate with the investigations carried out jointly by the Manhattan prosecutor, Cirys Vence, and the team of the attorney general of New York, Letitia james.

The former president’s lawyers asked prosecutors not to press charges against the company, but have not provided any formal arguments at the time. Charges against Weinsselberg were also anticipated, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors are investigating the company’s financial arrangements and whether its managers inflated the value of some assets to mislead lenders and insurers.

There are also tax issues and, according to reports, Weisselberg would face those charges.

Former President Trump has criticized the investigation with one of his favorite expressions: “A great witch hunt.”

Vance and James were part of a single investigation, which went from civil to criminal, complicating the scene for the Trump Organization.

The son of the former president, Eric trump, was forced to testify by the Supreme Court of New York, after refusing to do so freely, although it even complicated the process after the order.

The ex-president’s former attorney, Michael CohenHe has also collaborated with the investigations and has said on several occasions that “there will be no good news” for his former boss.