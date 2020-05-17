BRASÍLIA – The Attorney General, Augusto Aras, will analyze the suspicion of leakage of information from the Federal Police to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), reported by businessman Paulo Marinho (PSDB-RJ) to the Folha de S newspaper .Paulo. Flávio’s alternate, Marinho said he heard from the senator that he had classified information about investigations involving ex-aide Fabrício Queiroz.

“The Attorney General of the Republic will analyze the report together with the team of prosecutors that works in his office in criminal matters,” said, in a note, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The agency did not say whether it would open an investigation procedure.

In the interview, Paulo Marinho stated that, according to Flávio’s report, in December 2018, a PF delegate warned of the investigations shortly after the first round of the general elections that year. And he would also have said that members of the PF Superintendence in Rio would postpone Operation Furna da Onça so as not to jeopardize the dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Fernando Haddad in the second round.

The delegate would also have instructed Flávio to exonerate Fabrício Queiroz from his office in the Legislative Assembly of Rio. On October 15, both Queiroz and his daughter, Nathalia Queiroz, were seated at Jair Bolsonaro’s office in the Chamber of Deputies.

Operation Furna da Onça was launched on November 8, 2018, just over a week after the second round in which Bolsonaro emerged victorious.

The entire history of the leak, according to the businessman’s statements, was reported by Flávio himself in a meeting with lawyers at Paulo Marinho’s house. In the presidential campaign, the businessman was one of the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. He offered the house for meetings of the then candidate with the group that assisted him in the electoral dispute.

The operation of the PF and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), in charge of the Lava Jato do Rio task force, investigated the participation of Rio de Janeiro state deputies in a corruption scheme that paid monthly bribes. According to the investigations, the bribe resulted from the overpricing of state and federal contracts. Ten deputies had their arrest decreed.

Fabrício Queiroz was not among the targets of the operation, but she ended up detecting atypical financial movement on his part. A report by the then Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), revealed by the Estadão, put former adviser Queiroz on the national political news and generated wear and tear for Flávio Bolsonaro.

