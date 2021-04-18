Prosecutor was put under license after affirming that Adam Toledo was armed



The murder of Adam Toledo has shocked Chicago.

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

The prosecutor James murphy was put away under license, after stating in a court hearing this month that Adam toledo he had a gun in his possession when he was killed by a policeman.

This occurred during a bail hearing in April for Ruben Roman, 21 years old, who was with Toledo and who was arrested the same night of March 29, when the 13-year-old minor was killed with his hands up.

“Last week in court an attorney from our office did not fully expose the facts related to the death of a 13-year-old boy.”, He said Sarah Sinovic, a spokeswoman for the Cook County prosecutor to The Hill. “We have put that person on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”

The case has become one of the most complicated for prosecutors, after the Civil Police Responsibility Office (COPA) of Chicago published on Thursday several police body camera videos showing the events of March 29 in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago.

The visual package includes images of the moment when the officer Eric Stillman arrives on the scene and chases Toledo and Roman, who is immediately arrested, but the teenager runs.

After being cornered and hit by the officer, who constantly yells at him, Toledo raises his hands, but Agent Stillman shoots him, then approaches and offers first aid, as well as calling paramedics.

Stillman affirms that the minor had a weapon in his hand, but in the video that shows the events, no pistol is seen, nor that Toledo hides or throws it.

When the officer finally reached the boy, Toledo turned around and raised his hands in the pose of surrender. At this point, the police claim they saw the 13-year-old boy holding a gun, although it was not immediately clear from the video.

“Hands! Show me your fucking hands! “shouts the policeman. The images show Toledo standing near a fence and holding his hands up.

Officer Stillman can be heard yelling at Toledo to drop the weapon twice, but there is no action to confirm the existence of the weapon. The police union has justified one hundred percent the policeman’s decision to shoot the minor.

The mayor Lori lightfoot He said that the facts are being investigated and that the images are disturbing.

“This is not something I want children to see”, He said.

Despite his efforts, hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest Toledo’s death, and activists have called for Lightfoot’s reunion.

Baltazar Enriquez, President of the Community Council of La Villita, criticized the Police for their actions in his neighborhood, which has a population of Mexican origin.

“It is a shame that these policemen, instead of protecting us, are killing us. This is how they treat the small town, because we are Mexican and because we are brown, “he accused.