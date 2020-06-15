German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters believes that Christian Brueckner acted « relatively quickly » after the kidnapping of the little girl on May 3, 2007

GERMANY.- The German authorities address possible errors in the judicial processes regarding Christian brueckner, the 43-year-old German, currently in prison and with a history of sexual violence, the main suspect in the « maddie case« the British girl Madeleine McCann, disappeared in Portugal in 2007.

Brueckner, who is serving a sentence in Kiel (north of the country) for a drug crime and is pending another sentence for rape and robbery of a 72-year-old American committed in Portugal in 2005, he was released for several weeks in 2018 due to unclear circumstances.

The Schleswig-Holstein regional chamber – where Kiel is located – today urged the Prosecutor’s Office to explain why this departure was authorized.

The suspect, whom the German Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Maddie, has a long history, both for drug trafficking or robbery offenses, as well as sexual assault of minors, rape and physical injury, as well as child pornography.

The opening of summary against him for the case of Madeleine He turned around an event that for years occupied the Portuguese and British police, while the little girl’s parents resorted to all possible instances convinced that their daughter was still alive.

Since suspicions about Christian B. came to light, witnesses have appeared in both the German, British and Portuguese media, which seem to reinforce suspicions about this individual.

In Germany, it is also suspected that he could be related to another missing child, Inga Gehricke, the “German Maddie”, who disappeared on May 2, 2015. She was 5 years old.

In addition to these two cases, Brueckner He is investigated for three other disappearances of minors. In the last hours, details of how the suspect was related to the murder of a German schoolgirl who disappeared almost 20 years ago were revealed. Peggy Knobloch was nine years old when she was never heard from again. He was on his way home from school in 2001. Some of his remains were discovered 15 years later by a mushroom picker in a forest, nearly 100 kilometers from his home in Lichtenberg, Upper Franconia.

The German prosecution wants to know if, in addition to these three cases, it had links to other unsolved events.

Schleswig Holstein’s justice has so far explained that Maddie’s case is complex in itself. The suspect has lived in Germany, Portugal and Italy and in each of those countries he would have committed successive crimes and was prosecuted.

The german prosecutor investigating the new lead on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann noted that they suspect that the three-year-old girl was abducted and murdered by the main suspect « relatively fast”After his abduction. Hans Christian Wolters further indicated that Brueckner He discussed the matter with another pedophile in online forums, giving him details of what the minor’s brutal crime had been like.

In that discussion he wrote his disdain of « catching something small and wearing it for days. » When the other sex offender asked him if he was not afraid of being caught by the police authorities, he added: « If the evidence is destroyed … ».

Based on those chilling comments, Wolters suspects that Brueckner acted quickly to get rid of Maddie’s body. « My private opinion is that he killed the girl relatively quickly, possibly abused her and then killed her, » said the prosecutor.

In that dialogue he also added what he would do. « Later, I will shoot looooooooong videos and clips. I will document in detail how she is being tortured, « she said. Brueckner. In that exchange, he was not specifically talking about McCann, but was conveying his wishes about what to do with a minor.

Until now, what is known for sure is that the suspect lived between 1995 and 2007 in the Portuguese Algarve, near the town of Praia de Luz where the McCanns spent their vacations when the little girl disappeared, while her parents were having dinner near the apartment they had rented.

His presence in the vicinity of the place has been demonstrated by a communication from his mobile phone that night.

RECEPTIONIST WHO MADE THE ABDUCTION OF MADELEINE MCCANN

To commit his crimes he always tried to be well informed, so as not to be caught. He was also meticulous so as not to leave traces, however, an oversight in the rape and robbery in the apartment of the seventy-year-old American allowed her arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

In the case of Madeleine could have had the collaboration of a receptionist. Brueckner She managed to get him to tell her that the McCanns had dinner every night at the same restaurant, by the pool. In fact, he showed her how they had reserved the same table every night for several days.

Maddie’s mother, Kate, recounted in the book of her daughter’s disappearance that a year later she realized that there was a note in the investigation in which they could see how they had the table reserved every day at the same time. and in the same place. « To my horror, I saw that, with all his innocence, to be sure, to explain why he was breaking the rules, the receptionist had written the reason for our request … we wanted to eat near our apartments when we were leaving. Our young children were alone there and we were watching them intermittently. »

Investigators were able to identify the receptionist who provided the information and the opportunity to Brueckner entering the apartment and taking Madeleine. In fact, the suspect’s phone number was on the Ocean Club employee’s phone book.

What is not yet known is whether the receptionist’s collaboration was accidental or was a collaborator that makes him an accomplice.

The main suspect worked as a waiter and it is still unknown if he did it at the Ocean Club, but he could know that there was a guest book and he consulted or knew the staff for having worked with them on some occasion or simply obtained the information when approaching the restaurant and chat with the employee.

EXTREME SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST MINORS

The overturn in the maddie case It has coincided in Germany with a moment of social alarm for successive plots of extreme sexual violence against minors and child pornography dismantled these days, after years of impunity.

Last weekend, 11 people were arrested in connection with sexual abuse committed against three minors between the ages of three and twelve. Investigators themselves were dismayed at the scenes of « extreme brutality » videotaped by the prime suspect, a 27-year-old computer scientist.

One of the victims, a ten-year-old boy, is the son of this suspect’s partner, while the other two are also relatives of other detainees.

These are prolonged sexual assaults for years, in sessions of several hours and committed by adults in the shed of a garden-orchard of the computer scientist’s mother.

This plot is in addition to that revealed last year, in the same « Land » of North Rhineland, for continued sexual violence against some thirty minors, for which several of the aggressors were arrested. Also there, the attacks were repeated, for years and occurred in a barrack of a camping site.

(With information from ., Infobae and La Razon.es)