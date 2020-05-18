The Government of El Salvador was accused by the Attorney General of the Republic of usurping functions of the Legislative Assembly. (Free Press Photo: Agence France-Presse)

The Prosecutor of El Salvador this Sunday accused the Executive of usurping powers of Congress for decreeing a one-month extension to the state of emergency for the new coronavirus, and announced that it will file a claim of unconstitutionality before the Supreme Court of Justice.

“A state of emergency decreed by the President of the Republic must be submitted to the control of the Legislative Assembly”, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) reported in a statement.

At midnight on Saturday, the head of the Legal Secretariat of the Presidency, Conan Castro, covered by a Civil Protection law, announced the extension of the state of emergency decree that ended, after the Legislative Assembly had declined to extend it on Thursday.

For the FGR, the announcement by the government of President Nayib Bukele “is an act of usurpation of powers”.

“All Presidents in the democratic history of our country have had the power to declare a State of Emergency and have exercised it, without legislative approval,” Bukele reacted on Twitter.

“Will a president be prevented for the first time from exercising that vital power of the Civil Protection System?”

The extension of the state of emergency, according to Castro, is to preserve the health of the population when the country is “days away from collapse” due to the increase in cases of coronavirus.

The state of emergency, approved on April 30 by the Legislative Assembly, expired on Saturday night reason why, under the protection of an article of the Civil Protection Law, the government extended it from the zero hour of this Sunday and with validity of one month.

By virtue of the actions of the Executive, The Office of the Prosecutor announced that it will file a “claim of unconstitutionality” before the Supreme Court of Justice “Against the executive decree establishing a new state of emergency.”

The Legislative Assembly is not unable to meet at this time, so it has “legal and constitutional legitimacy to analyze the state of emergency,” the Prosecutor General’s office stated.

Castro reacted by denouncing a “position (…) quite daring” of the Prosecutor’s Office. “The Assembly can meet at any time but did not meet,” he said.

The state of emergency empowers the government to restrict freedom of movement and assembly of people, among other rights, it keeps classes suspended and the payment of water, electricity and telephone services is deferred, in addition to allowing it to use funds from executive institutions to face the pandemic.

“A suspension of rights can only be carried out through a formal law issued by the Legislative Assembly, so the announced executive decree could exceed its powers,” said the FGR.

According to a last official balance, El Salvador registered until Saturday 1,338 cases of new coronavirus infections, with 27 deceased people.