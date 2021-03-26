Prosecutor James Calls For Ethical Investigation into COVID-19 Test Reports for Cuomo’s Family



Now Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing four scandals at the same time.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The political crisis that surrounds Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to grow like foam and becomes more complicated as the days go by. Now State Attorney General Letitia James is asking that the Joint State Public Ethics Commission (JCOPE) investigate the president for the indications that ensure that he used his influence so that his relatives had ‘special’ access to COVID-19 tests a year ago, when andn that time of the pandemic it was very difficult for New Yorkers to get tested.

“Recent reports alleging that there was a preferential treatment with COVID-19 testing are worrying, “said James in a statement, in which he added that although” we do not have jurisdiction to investigate this matter, it is imperative that the JCOPE investigate immediately. “

The Attorney General’s office issued the statement after reports published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post, in which it was assured that members of Cuomo’s family, including his brother Chris who is a presenter on CNN, his mother Matilda and at least one of his three sisters, received coronavirus tests that were provided by high-ranking officials of the State Department of Health.

The newspapers indicated that some of the relatives of the Governor received the tets more than once, by ‘high-level’ doctors. However, they did not identify the officials who did the tests.

Several local media reported that after the request made by James, the spokesman for the ethics commission Walt McClure, he said he could not comment “on anything that is or may be an investigative matter.”

A bad year for Cuomo

When already 2021 had become a bad year for the Governor, who faces several investigations and a ‘impeachment’ in the State Assembly for the alleged cover-up scandal of the real numbers of deaths in nursing homes due to coronavirus, complaints of sexual harassment filed by at least eight women and reports of security failures in the structure of a new bridge that bears his father’s name, must now respond to these allegations that he favored his relatives with COVID-evidence. 19.

But these new complaints go further, and ensure that the ‘special’ arrangements for their relatives to have access to vaccines involved the use of State Police officers to escort health officials to the very homes of the relatives of the Governor, including his brother Chris’s home in the Hamptons.

In addition, it is ensured that after conducting the tests, they were taken to labs in Albanany where they were handled with secrecy, marked only with initials or numbers

Posture of the Interior

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for the Governor, justified these practices to The Washington Post, stating in a statement: “We must avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past. In the early days of this pandemic, when there was a great emphasis on contact tracing, we went above and beyond to get people tested, even in some cases going home. “

He added that among those who attended, “there were people from the general population, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the ability to spread it further.”