Agents will answer for complicity in homicide. Minnesota Prosecutor’s Office also raises charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin, with the penalty of up to 40 years in prison. Minnesota, in the USA, accused on Wednesday (03/06) three policemen involved in the action that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as accomplices in the murder and also extended the charge against the agent who smothered the victim. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, the sentence of which could go up to 40 years in prison.

Georg Floyd’s death sparked wave of US protests

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to the prosecution, Chauvin’s actions were “a substantial causal factor” in the death of Floyd, 46, who was arrested by the police and immobilized on the street by a police officer, who pressed his neck with his knee for several minutes, despite the victim saying several times that he could not breathe. He died after being arrested on suspicion of trying to pay for a purchase with a fake $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

Images recorded by people at the scene show not only that Chauvin immobilized Floyd for about nine minutes, but that two other policemen were pressing the victim’s back with their knees.

Chauvin was fired from the police and detained last week, initially charged with third-degree murder, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The other three agents involved in the action were also fired.

In addition to bringing formal charges against agents Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, the prosecution issued arrest warrants against the three former police officers.

“Georg Floyd mattered. He was loved, his family was important, his life was valuable and we will seek justice,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Floyd’s death resulted in a series of protests in the United States against racism. Some acts were marked by disturbances in the streets and violent clashes between protesters and police.

Tens of thousands of people returned to protest across the United States on Tuesday, a week after Floyd’s death. Most of the protests took place peacefully throughout the day, but there were reports of violence and arrests of protesters at night.

One of the biggest protests took place in Houston, Texas, Floyd’s hometown, and brought together about 60,000 people. In Los Angeles, police arrested hundreds of people, according to a spokesman. During the day, the demonstrations were peaceful.

In many cities, protesters disrespected the curfew from the beginning of the night. In several demonstrations, participants lay on the floor, hands folded behind their backs, to symbolize Floyd’s helplessness during the police action that resulted in his death.

CN / ap / dpa / lusa

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest



Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.