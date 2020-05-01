The Federal Public Ministry, through the Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC / MPF), concluded that the Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, did not guarantee even half of the resources necessary for the country’s food security during the coronavirus pandemic period .

An open procedure at the agency, to which the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo had access, says that the resources made available by the federal government to the Food Acquisition Program (PAA), in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, “are clearly insufficient to address the crisis in the area of ​​food and nutrition security. “

The alert was made on Thursday (30), by the Prosecutor’s Office, in a letter sent to Minister Onyx Lorenzoni. The MPF points out that at least R $ 1 billion would be needed for the Food Acquisition Program, but only half of the resource was made available.

On the 27th, the federal government issued Provisional Measure nº 957/2020, making R $ 500 million available to the PAA as a way to face the food and nutritional vulnerability that affects the population in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Food Acquisition Program was already facing insufficient resources, according to the MPF, in the period from 2016 to 2019. Just for the continuity in the execution of initiatives that remain pending, since last year, R $ 436 million would be needed .

“As the Annual Budget Law foresaw the allocation of R $ 124 million to the PAA, with the contribution of the resources provided for in MP 957/2020, there would be only R $ 188 million left to face the Covid-19 crisis. This amount would not be able to overcome some serious risks that can be anticipated, such as shortages and food insecurity “, points out the Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights.

In the letter to Minister Onyx, the PFDC also stressed that the pandemic also points to the urgency in adopting swift measures in favor of family farmers and in assisting people in situations of food insecurity. In this sense, it listed a set of considerations about the modalities of purchase of these products.

The idea is to strengthen associations linked to family farming, as a way of making it more effective in combating food insecurity caused by the pandemic.

