Prosecution charges six people with conspiracy to rob the US Capitol

Prosecutor’s Office accuses six people of conspiracy to rob the US Capitol.

Miami World – AP

A former California police chief and five other men were charged with alleged conspiracy in the Jan.6 assault on the United States Capitol, according to court documents released Thursday.

The men – four of whom identify as members of the Three Percenters anti-government extremist movement, according to prosecutors – are accused of conspiring with each other to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the November elections.

Among the defendants is a former La Habra police chief, founder of a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was created to protest restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and has helped promote the lie that former President Donald Trump stole his re-election at the polls.

In court documents, authorities describe how, in the weeks leading up to the January 6 insurrection, the group’s founder, Alan Hostetter, called for violence against those who supported the election results. During a “Stop Theft” rally in Huntington Beach on December 12, Hostetter warned that “Trump must take office on January 20.”

“And it must be allowed to finish this historic job of cleaning up corruption in the cesspool known as Washington, DC America’s enemies and traitors, foreign and domestic alike, must be held accountable. And they will. There must be long prison terms, although execution is the just punishment for the leaders of this coup, ”Hostetter said, according to the indictment.

Bilal Essayli, Hostetter’s attorney, said his client turned himself in to authorities.

On Thursday, a judge allowed him to keep the weapons he had at home after his lawyer alleged that his family received death threats, and set his bail at $ 20,000, the Orange County Register reported.

Authorities say the communications show how the defendants coordinated their trip to Washington and their efforts to block a peaceful transition of power. In late December, one of the defendants, Russell Taylor, responded to a question in a Telegram chat about being on Capitol Hill on January 6 saying “I personally want to be on the front steps and be one of the first to walk through the doors. ”.

Four of the men – Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele – drove across the country together from California to DC.