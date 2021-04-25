Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko dominating Jessica Andrade

Valentina Shevchenko continues to have complete command over the UFC women’s flyweight scene, finishing Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

For what was supposed to be her toughest challenge since facing Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko made it look all too easy against Jessica Andrade, retaining the UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 261.

Shevchenko entered this fight looking for her fifth straight defense of the UFC women’s flyweight title since winning it against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. She retained the title against Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia.

Andrade looked to become the second UFC female fighter, following Amanda Nunes, to win championships in two different weight classes. Andrade knocked out Rose Namajunas with a slam to win the UFC women’s strawweight title at UFC 237 but dropped the belt to Weili Zhang in 42 seconds a few months later.

After losing a rematch to Namajunas, Andrade moved up to 125 and earned a title shot with a first-round finish of Chookagian.

Valentina Shevchenko makes quick work of Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

Shevchenko was in complete control in the opening round, connecting with better strikes, having better control in the clinch, scoring takedowns and nearly locking in a choke.

Shevchenko continued her takedown attack in the second round, managing to score a total of eight takedowns in the fight – setting a new UFC womens’ flyweight record.

Shevchenko ended things by locking Andrade in a crucifix and pounding away, busting Andrade open, until the referee stopped the fight.

See how fellow fighters reacted to the win by Shevchenko:

Total domination !! Who else is next ?? Between her and Amanda Nunes, I can’t decide who is the GWOAT!

I hope Valentina breaks out the dance moves again! # UFC261 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Valentina is light years away of the competition 💥 # ufc261 – Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) April 25, 2021

Valentina is NEXT LEVEL GOOD – Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 25, 2021

Shevchenko / Nunes III is the fight to make 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ – Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 25, 2021

