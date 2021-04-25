Pros react to Rose Namajunas regaining title from Weili Zhang

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rose Namajunas (Blue Gloves) kicks Zhang Weili (Red Gloves) for a TKO during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 261: Rose Namajunas makes history, TKOs Weili Zhang in the first round by Thomas Albano

See how fellow fighters reacted to Rose Namajunas becoming a two-time UFC champion by defeating Weili Zhang at UFC 261

Rose Namajunas has made history, becoming the first female UFC fighter to regain a championship she previously lost. Namajunas is once again UFC women’s strawweight champion after defeating Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 261.

Entering this fight with no losses since dropping her MMA debut, Zhang defeated Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres en route to a title shot. In her home country of China, Zhang stopped Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds to win the championship. She retained the title in a war against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, which earned 2020 Fight of the Year honors, via split decision.

Namajunas was the one to end Jedrzejczyk’s reign atop 115, finishing her in upset fashion in the first round of their UFC 217 bout. Namajunas won a rematch at UFC 223 before a slam KO caused her to lose the title to Andrade at UFC 237. Namajunas defeated Andrade in a rematch at UFC 251.

The two women traded jabs and exchanges with each other until Namajunas landed a head kick about a minute into the fight.

Namajunas followed up with a couple of strikes on the ground until referee Keith Peterson stopped the bout.

Zhang protested the stoppage but appeared out cold on the replay.

See how fellow fighters reacted to Namajunas’ victory and history:

Zhang about to go to the back and get on google translate and say “Keith Peterson smelt like cigarettes and beers” Chinese to English 😂😂😂 # UFC261 – Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 25, 2021

Thugg 🥀🥀🥀 – Malcolm X Gordon (@MALCOLM_X_MMA) April 25, 2021

What happened to not interviewing people after they just got knocked unconscious? – Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) April 25, 2021

It’s crazy because I envisioned this Knockout because Weilis fight against Joanna I remember she got rocked by one of Joannas headkick. 🤯 # UFC261 – Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 25, 2021

I promise you she is saying more than what her translator is translating 😳 # UFC261 – Andre Ewell (@ daii24_dre) April 25, 2021

