Pros react to Kamaru Usman brutally KOing Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman left no doubt in the Octagon once again, but this time it was by way of a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal to retain the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 261.

The pair first met at UFC 251 in July, with Masvidal filling in for Gilbert Burns on about a week’s notice. It was a one-sided decision for Usman, who utilized his grappling and wrestling expertise to mostly negate Masvidal’s striking.

Usman, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 21 and the first Nigerian-born champion in UFC history, entered this fight with a 13-0 UFC record and no losses since dropping his second professional MMA fight.

Usman claimed the UFC welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. In addition to the first fight with Masvidal, Usman retained the title against Colby Covington at UFC 245 and Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Masvidal has not fought since the first fight with Usman. He, of course, had an amazing 2019 in which he knocked out Darren Till, scored the fastest finish in UFC history against Ben Askren and scored a rare TKO (via doctor’s stoppage) of Nate Diaz to win the ‘BMF’ belt.

See how fellow fighters reacted to Kamaru Usman retaining welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal once again

After some feeling out and early exchanging, Usman managed to get in and score a takedown on Masvidal in the opening round. It took Masvidal a little while to get back up on the feet, and when the fight returned to standing, Usman landed a couple of strong jabs on Masvidal.

Then, early in the second, a strong right hand from Usman knocked Masvidal limp, completing the job by hammer fisting Masvidal into unconsciousness.

See how fighters felt about the rematch:

The right hand was money all night @ USMAN84kg 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 that boy different – Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) April 25, 2021

Trevor Wittman is a monster – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) April 25, 2021

Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME !! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile !! # UFC261 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Holy shit man tonight has been a crazy night of fights – Benito Lopez (@ Savage_530) April 25, 2021

Gooooooooooot damn !!! 😭😭😭 – Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) April 25, 2021

That doesn’t get any cleaner of a right hand – Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) April 25, 2021

With the win, Usman now extends his win streak to 14, the second-longest in UFC history. He’s two wins shy of tying Anderson Silva for the record.

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, live from the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, FL. Follow along with FanSided for all your live news and highlights.