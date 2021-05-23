Pros react as Rob Font batters Cody Garbrandt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: In this UFC handout, (LR) Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)

See what other UFC fighters thought of Rob Font as he scored his biggest win yet, defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

Rob Font may be fighting in a legitimate title eliminator in his next fight, as he made a statement by defeating Cody Garbrandt in a beatdown in the UFC Vegas 27 main event.

Font entered this fight on a three-fight win streak, most recently scoring a first-round finish of former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes in December.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight skid last year at UFC 250, scoring a highlight, buzzer-beating, second-round knockout of Raphael Assuncao. He was scheduled to drop to flyweight and challenge Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255 before a battle with COVID-19.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, other fighters react to Rob Font having a career night in win over Cody Garbrandt

Font brought the pressure from the moment the fight started, connecting on several hard shots in the first couple of rounds. Garbrandt scored a few takedowns and tried to maintain top position on the one he scored in the second, but he couldn’t get much going, with Font even threatening a kimura.

In spite of Garbrandt’s best efforts, however, it wasn’t enough. Font’s boxing and crisp striking helped the lead the way to a unanimous decision win, giving Font the biggest win of his career.

See how fellow fighters, including current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, reacted to Font’s victorious, dominating performance:

Rob Font basically came out of nowhere. This dude is a well rounded, highly skilled fighter! # UFCVegas27 – Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 23, 2021

Dominant performance by @RobSFont .. great jab, nice fakes, controlled the distance beautifully. Patience. Composure. Well done man! – Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 23, 2021

You can always tell when the fighter doesn’t perform at his best. Never a physical thing. It’s all mental. # UFCVegas27 – John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) May 23, 2021

All Font, great performance. Man all these Bantamweights 😳 divisions ridiculous # UFCVegas27 – Vince Morales (@ vandetta135) May 23, 2021

Good fight but there is not a jab in the ufc or fighting that’s touching mine !!! # UFCVegas27 – Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) May 23, 2021

Font’s win streak now extends to four, and he’ll remain in the upper echelon of the division alongside Sterling, former champion Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

UFC Vegas 27 takes place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.