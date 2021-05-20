Pros and cons of giving a second dose of Pfizer to those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca

After announcing that they were going to put Pfizer on the second dose, the decision was finally left to those affected: they could choose to wear AstraZeneca

To try to resolve doubts about both options, we spoke with one of the people in charge of the Combivacs study, an immunologist and a microbiologist

In this situation, those two million people will be asking themselves a lot of questions: Is it better to put a second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca? Does Pfizer offer me greater immunity? Does combining both vaccines have more or less side effects? Would putting the second AstraZeneca at risk of thrombosis? What do I do when they call me to get vaccinated? This article tries to answer them.

To do this, we speak with one of those responsible for the “CombivacS” study on the effects of combining both vaccines, the virologist of the Carlos III Health Institute Jose Alcamí. Health ensures that its results support combining Pfizer with AstraZeneca. And we also spoke with the microbiologist from the University of Navarra Ignacio López-Goñi and with the immunologist from the Hospital Clínico de Santiago José Gómez Rial, very critical of the study by the way it’s been done.

Is it better to put Pfizer or AstraZeneca in second dose?

“That question, honestly, we cannot answer it ”, confesses Alcamí, “Because in the study we have done there is no AstraZeneca-AstraZeneca branch. It was designed like this. The aim was to answer another question: if a person has received a dose of AstraZeneca and is now receiving Pfizer, will they have a good immune response?? And the answer is yes, it induces a powerful antibody response. ”

This is the most criticized part of the study: the lack of possible comparison between two AstraZeneca doses and the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination, having only tried this second option. “The response you have seen is powerful and it is good, but that was to be expected, it was obvious. What’s better than the AstraZeneca-AstraZeneca guideline? We do not know that, it cannot be concluded ”, he warns Gomez Rial. “There is no advantage to putting Pfizer on right now, neither from a medical nor a scientific point of view. That tomorrow a study comes out that says that there is more immunogenicity with the mixed regimen? Well, there we will see. At the moment, there is no justification for doing so ”.

The immunologist refers to another study, of which the entire scientific community is very aware. The Vaccine Combination Trial Underway in the UK, which is very complete and does compare different combinations. But that data won’t come out for several months. “Of the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination, to date, there is no solid evidence,” ditch Gómez Rial.

Lopez Goñi coincides in the analysis. “This study, the only thing that says is that when you give a second dose of Pfizer, the minor side effects are not greater than expected, and that the amount of antibodies increases, that it was to be expected. But as they have not put in the proper controls, it is not possible to go further, it does not contribute anything more ”.

Alcamí He acknowledges it, but he also justifies it. “The trial came up with a certain urgency. You have to go back 6 to 8 weeks, when cases of thrombosis began to be reported with AstraZeneca. There was a state of certain social alarm, and for the sake of that haste, it is proposed to only seek an answer to that question ”.

Does Pfizer offer me increased immunity?

“They are not telling you that you are more protected by combining vaccines than by putting the second AstraZeneca. It has not been shown that putting the second dose of Pfizer is better, ”says López Goñi. There is no answer to this question, because the comparison has not been made. “Undoubtedly It is an interesting question and it would be an important answer, but we do not have it ”, admits Alcamí, which ensures that you understand the criticism about it.

What they have seen in the study is that the combination of both vaccines induces “a strong immune response” of antibodies. Data on cellular response, which is also important, takes longer. Alcamí assures that they will come out shortly.

About that antibody immunity, explains the virologist that “if we go to the results published by AstraZeneca, we see that the second dose increased the neutralizing antibodies to a level of almost 3. In our trial with the second dose of Pfizer they have increased 7 and a half times ”. Is this immune response better then? “No, you cannot conclude that, because they are two different studies, the technique is not the same … Our results are not inferior, in fact they are superior, but they are not comparable “Alcamí acknowledges. “Unfortunately, we cannot conclude that.”

The Antibodies are measured quantitatively – how many are produced – and qualitatively – whether or not they are neutralizing, whether or not they block the virus-. When speaking of this increase of 7, Alcamí refers to “the capacity to produce neutralizing antibodies, compared to that of the same patient before receiving the dose. And what we have seen is that it goes from 40 to 280 in neutralization capacity ”.

In the study they have also seen a quantitative improvement with the second dose of Pfizer. Antibodies “multiplied 150 times 14 days after the heterologous booster dose was administered.” Alcamí explain what “it is not only that many more antibodies are produced, but they are also better, they have more capacity to block the virus ”.

Knowing whether this good immune response is better or worse than the one offered by the full AstraZeneca regimen brings us back to the beginning: it is not possible. But Gómez Rial is clear about it: “Putting the second dose of AstraZeneca is the most tested formula, the one with the most evidence that it works. It has been tested in more than 30,000 people (in the phase 3 trials that were done back in the day) and then, in the real world, in several million vaccinated. And it has been seen that it is safe and effective ”. Essay Combivacs has been carried out with just over 600 people.

Lopez Goñi he also insists on this. “Studies supporting the safety and efficacy of the full AstraZeneca regimen are much more powerful, there is a phase 3 that was done with thousands of volunteers, and in the United Kingdom they have already inoculated almost 6 million second doses ”.

But there is anything else. “From the immunological point of view, it is always recommended not to combine vaccines”, warns the immunologist. Why? Because the immune response is based on the repetition of the same antigen. You have to present the same stimulus in the same way, so that the immune system generates memory and responds better the next time you face the virus. ” And in this case, Gómez Rial explains, “the presentation mode is completely different. The antigen is the same – the coronavirus protein S – but how the signal reaches the immune system is different in each vaccine and that should always be avoided. It is always recommended that it be the same route, the same strategy ”.

Does putting Pfizer have more or less side effects?

“There are no more side effects,” says Alcamí. And he explains it by referring to UK study, what yes you have already published safety data of the Pfizer-AstraZeneca combination and warned of increased effects such as fever. “They use a term that we translate here as ‘fever’ and see that it is three times more frequent in those who receive a second dose of Pfizer. But What are they really referring to? To the feeling of fever, to what we feel when we have a cold, but when you put the thermometer you see that you don’t have a fever ”.

For the rest, he explains that what they have seen in both studies is similar. “The Vaccine Combination it gives more symptoms such as arm pain and discomfort or fatigue, but they are the same as the full vaccination with Pfizer “. Nothing new, therefore, they are all mild and disappear quickly. Lopez Goñi warns, about this: “It is that you only see very rare serious effects when you vaccinate millions of people. “

Would putting the second Astrazeneca at risk of thrombosis?

That weird side effect it has been seen, above all, with the first dose. With the second, the best scenario is the real world, and it forces you to look at the United Kingdom because it is where AstraZeneca has been administered the most. López Goñi remembers that there, “Among the six million vaccinated with second doses, they have seen six cases of thrombi: that’s 1 per million.”

“Yes there is thrombosis with a second dose, but much less,” he explains. Alcamí. “The probability is very low, 1 per million, but it depends a lot on two factors: the age and the intensity of the pandemic”. And in that sense, he explains that “by stratifying risk according to these two parameters, the EMA itself indicates that the risk is higher under 40 years“. For that age group, he is clear: “We are going to take the risk away, because we have an alternative.”

Gómez Rial questions it. “That is so because AstraZeneca is a vaccine that has hardly been administered to the elderly, there is no way to compare risks. What the EMA recommends is that it be administered and that it be done without age limits ”. And also reassures about it. “All adverse reactions to vaccines have a genetic component behind them, if you react well to the first dose it is because your body has responded well. The risk with the second is much lower if you have reacted well to the first, you will not have any problem.

What do I do if they call me to get vaccinated?

With all this information on the table, the two million vaccinated with AstraZeneca will face this final question. We have done it to these three scientists. What would they do if they were the ones affected?

Jose Alcamí He does not answer in the first person, “because I am already vaccinated”, but he gives a real example: his daughter. “She is a psychologist, she is 27 years old, she is vaccinated with AstraZeneca and waiting for her second dose. I have told him: how you are young and we are in a situation that is going to improve, because of the risk-benefit balance it is better that you wear Pfizer ”. But he also qualifies: “If I were in India, where there is a brutal incidence, I would say: get vaccinated with the first thing they offer you, whatever it is, but get vaccinated.”

Gomez Rial is very clear about it: “If I were in that situation, I wouldn’t wear Pfizer. I would choose AstraZeneca without hesitation, because it is what is proven, and it will also give you protection similar to that of Pfizer and fewer side effects ”. Lopez Goñi He is also a strong supporter of inoculating the second dose of AstraZeneca. Being able to choose between both vaccines, it is clear to him. “I trust the EMA more (which recommends putting the same vaccine), I would wear AstraZeneca ”.

Alcamí understands that those affected have many doubts about it. “There are people who say if there is a study of 10,000 people with AstraZeneca that has worked well, they want to wait until there is an equally large study of the combination with Pfizer. That it is legitimate. I understand it. And I understand that people are very confused and perplexed, because somehow the setting has changed in the middle of the game. “But he wants to send a final message: “You can lose trust in politicians, or in scientists, but don’t lose trust in vaccines.”