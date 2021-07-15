Pros and cons of a historic Olympic Games

07/15/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

For the first time in history, five years will have passed between one Olympic Games and another. Rio 2016 will give way to Tokyo 2020 … in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic forced the IOC to postpone the great event of world sport and, now, a week after starting, we review the pros and cons of that change.

The reality is that not much has changed at the pandemic level. In Japan (and especially in Tokyo) the situation is alarming, with a negligible number of vaccinated, for which the government has been forced to declare a state of alarm and force to contest all the tests behind closed doors. The image will be historical as well as sad … the glory will be achieved in silence.

It is difficult to find any benefit to a postponement that has only postponed reality and left the problem for later. Japan has not done its homework and that has made Tokyo 2020 the saddest games ever. There is no solution within reach and what used to be a party, with the Olympic village as the center, will now be a desert.

Athletes are obliged to leave the facilities as soon as their respective events are finished and contacts between athletes will be minimal. Of Games they will have only the name and the prestige of winning them, but the experience and the experience will be greatly diminished. In addition, many of the athletes who had a place for 2020 have been left out in 2021 or arrive in a much worse shape.

In exceptional situations, exceptional measures, and that is why it is difficult to be critical of an IOC and a Japanese country that surely have tried to do their best, but the reality is that nothing has been achieved with the change of date. At least there are Games, which is more than we could dream of a year ago.