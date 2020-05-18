The second vice president of the Government and minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Iglesias, has taken advantage of the last few weeks to include in the Executive’s agenda the measures supported by Podemos to increase the collection of the highest incomes in Spain. Among these measures, on the one hand, the income tax rise on incomes that exceed 120,000 euros and on the other hand, a new tax on great fortunes.

And it is that the second vice-president of the Government affirmed last week that the great fortunes of Spain are “willing” to pay more taxes as part of an exercise in “fiscal patriotism” and, for this reason, he has defended that the “reconstruction rate” that Podemos proposes so that those who have more contribute more to the public coffers through taxes is a “social consensus”.

The tax on great fortunes is a proposal that the purple party he has been defending for years in his programss elections and that now, due to this pandemic, they want to put them back on the table, as a way to defray the costs that will come from facing the economic crisis.

1% of GDP

The proposal that Podemos carried in its last electoral program, that of the November general elections, specifically advocated “creating a tax for great fortunes, in order to raise 1% of GDP from assets of over one million euros, and progressively ».

In addition, they proposed that it have “an exempt minimum for first home of 400,000 euros” and tax “with 2% assets of more than one million euros, with 2.5% assets of more than 10 million euros, with 3% of assets over 50 million and 3.5% of assets of more than 100 million euros ».

However, Pedro Sánchez pointed out this Saturday about the wealth tax proposed by Unidas Podemos, which he prefers in tax matters stick to the government agreement that he has subscribed with Podemos and that he appeared for the investiture.

Along the same lines, and asked about the fact that some Spanish bank has expressed its fear that the Executive will approve a bank tax, Sánchez pointed out that the Government agreement between PSOE and Unidas Podemos is “public” And it is their “road map”, an agreement that does not include a bank tax either, although it does pay tribute to financial transactions, which is currently in parliamentary procedure, together with the “Google rate.”