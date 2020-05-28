Mexico City.- Morena seeks to be a progressive, modern and democratic left, “we wish to build a new political regime and a new model of sustainable development”, however, approaches such as the so-called Barbosa Law, which come, in this case, directly from the governor of the state of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, generate uncertainty and suspicion against Morena, a party that brought Andres Manuel López Obrador to the Presidency of Mexico.

In an interview with Alejandro Rojas Díaz-Durán, a left-wing politician, lopezobradorista and candidate for the Morena national leadership, indicated that at this time, in the midst of the pandemic where there are very different emergencies and when there was no valid or legal reason, nor legal or political or educational, to modify the law in such a way as the so-called Barbosa Law proposes, the only thing that is generated is uncertainty and suspicion against the ruling party.

Addressing the academic and educational community of Puebla that was signed with this law promoted by the Puebla governor, Alejandro Rojas assured that this reform will not pass in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, because it goes contrary to the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and because it is contrary to the General Education Law that precisely governs the scope of investments and the Private Educational System in Mexico.

Rojas Díaz-Durán pointed out that beyond education, this reform defines the profile of a government that was nominated by Morena but of a character who is not a party member.

Miguel Barbosa, explains Alejandro Rojas, was nominated by Morena but did not join the party, he joined the campaign when he was nominated as a candidate for governor for the first time, and then he was imposed as a candidate the second time through a duckling poll promoted by Yeidkol Polevnsky, when she was acting as national president.

She (Yeidkol Polevnsky) and other characters from Morena’s radical nomenclature, who are the ones who control the movement right now, are a minority, but that radical, authoritarian and undemocratic left-wing minority are the ones who confuse people and public opinion, Because the vast majority of the Morenoite-Lopezobradorists who make up this movement are the ones who made Andrés Manuel López Obrador win the Presidency of the Republic, Alejandro Rojas stressed.

Brunette and her radical wing

For Alejandro Rojas Díaz-Durán, the Barbosa Law joins proposals such as the one recently made by the current president of Morena, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, who proposed empowering INEGI to “enter without domicile without impediment” to verify wealth and accounts Banking of all in order to avoid large concentrations of wealth.

These types of proposals are characteristic of this radical nomenclature, however they do not realize that they affect Morena, he considered.

“I have always said that the radical extreme left really works in favor of the radical right, because both are justified; the radical left says that there is going to be a soft coup against the President, and the right says that there is a very radical left, and therefore they seek to destabilize the country. ”

This political radicalism, explains Rojas Díaz-Durán, in this case of the left that governs today, because we are a party in the government, is very distant from the philosophy and political ideology of the vast majority of those who voted for President López Obrador and for Morena, then at the moment in which this “radical nomenclature” announces and promotes its own political agenda, electorally it hurts and damages Morena, reason why people feel disappointed.

People repudiate those theses and evidently it was not what was offered in campaign, I have repeated that if he had said it in campaign, if Barbosa had said in campaign that he was going to reform the law for this, and also persecute his political opponents, threatening and seeing issues of nepotism and corruption would not have won, he offered in campaign to reconcile Puebla.

The 2021 midterm elections

They have done just the opposite and that affects Morena, so they work for the right who say they are fighting because those who are going to benefit in 2021 are not Morena; They are driving away millions of voters, each “barbosada” that he says in Puebla makes them more difficult and the challenge we have in Morena is enormous, because in 21, in addition to playing 14 governorships, the most important thing is played, which is to preserve the majority legislative in the Chamber of Deputies.

In 2021 the crisis will have worsened and we will see the consequences of the global economic devastation. With the global recession and its pernicious effects in Mexico, we will obviously have a very different social spirit than in 2018.

They forget that in the Chamber of Deputies Morena did not win with 53%; Morena obtained just over 40% of the votes, we are a majority because we have a coalition, which means that at that time we were an absolute majority and repeat the feat without taking our main political capital, which is President López Obrador, on the ballot, it means that we are going to have to win it by hand.

We will have to profile the best cadres, men and women from all over the country to compete and win, but if this radical left continues to put its foot in with its proposals, occurrences and its personal agenda, it will be very difficult to obtain good results.

They have every right to make their proposals, what they do not have is to impose that model on us and speak on behalf of all of us, because they affect us, because that is not in the basic documents or in the principles and project of the Fourth Transformation, so say where those barrabasadas that you have promoted are written.

Where should Morena go?

Morena has to return to her origins, which is to retake the project of the nation where it is clear what ideology we have, which is a democratic, progressive, inclusive, pluralist left, respectful of public liberties, political rights, laws and the Constitution. , and those principles put them back above personal or group visions.

It is good that in Morena there is a lot of plurality. Morena is the mosaic of the political plurality of Mexico and it has to be preserved that way, not only that the voice of this radical minority is heard, which overshadows all the wealth that Morena contains.

First we need to endorse our principles of democratic, progressive and modern left; second, territorial organization with an internal, political institutionality that allows debate, that allows democratic dialogue; Third, we have to be efficient managers between society and the different levels of government, Morena has to be a promoter of initiatives, projects, proposals, ideas, theses that can be made public policies, government programs and legislative agendas.

Alejandro Rojas criticized that Morena has not even held a forum; That is ridiculous, that after having won 2018, he did not make any forum to enrich the government project of President López Obrador, and right now in the midst of the crisis he has not called regional forums to propose to the President of the Republic to enrich his proposals for economic revival, for example.

This radical nomenclature appropriated the movement, literally kidnapped it, because after 2018, Morena did not go out to organize anyone, not even ourselves, they did not even make a pattern, we do not know how many or who we are or where we are, the pattern They have a duckling, they did not credential anybody, they did not organize Morena at the level of electoral sections, at the level of communities, neighborhoods, towns, colonies, communities.

We had all the time after 18, practically two years that they threw away because they did not organize anyone, they simply dug in, seized the apparatus and are generating these theses that are what cause people to say “those of Morena” go on the other hand.

So Morena must democratize its structure, formalize a structure that does not have it, it is the only way to organize democratically, so that we have political electoral organizational structures throughout the country, to be able to deploy the great strength of the movement, because we have a flow of millions of supporters who may be doing a specific task.

The objective, pointed out the Morenoite leader, is that Morena is a factor of unity, because we offered to reconcile the country, we must include those who did not vote for us, who were skeptical and convince them; the objective of a party is to convince more to endorse that majority or new majority in which Mexican society in 18 expressed its satiety about corruption, impunity and illegality, and that it does not want a corrupt political class from the PAN or PRI and that have given us the benefit of the doubt.

As President of Morena, I am not going to fail you, I am going to defend the rule of law and that this type of initiative does not even reach the congresses, much less the occurrences of this radical minority, who although they have every right to express themselves, do not they have the right to express them on behalf of the entire movement.

In the case of Puebla and its local deputies, Alejandro Rojas pointed out, if there were effective and democratic leadership, to begin with, that legislative agenda of the Congress should have been also consulted with the party leadership and obviously we would have avoided that it had been approved, because the deputies are not employees of Barbosa, they represent a movement and they have to be consistent with the principles, with their political platform and with what was offered in the campaign, not walk around as lifters of the governor’s initiatives.