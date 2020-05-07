Workers who have a pension account with a Retirement Savings Fund Administrator (Afore) could withdraw up to 33 thousand pesos (10 general minimum wages from Mexico City) due to unemployment, according to a project by decree of the deputy Óscar Bautista Villegas, from the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico. Read Why withdrawing from your afore is NOT a good option?

The draft decree adds article 191 Bis and reforms article 198 of the Social Security Law. Article 191 Bis would establish that during the time the Country is under a health emergency declared by the Federal Government, the worker may withdraw from the accounts that are three years old, as well as 12 quarters of contribution. The withdrawal cap will be 10 times the general monthly minimum wage that governs Mexico City, and will be held in a single exhibition.

Until now, the Now Retirement System (SAR) Law offers two modalities of partial unemployment retirement. The first is for Afore accounts that have been open for at least three years and a minimum of two years of listing on the IMSS.

In this case, the worker receives 30 days from his last Base Contribution Salary (SB) with a limit of 10 times the value of the Unit of Measure and Update (UMA). The second modality is for accounts that have been open for five years or more, in which unemployment withdrawals are limited to whichever is less between 90 days of the worker’s SBC in the last 250 weeks, or 11.5 percent of the resources accumulated in the Retirement, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age (RCV) subaccount.

In a statement, Bautista commented that despite the fact that employees belonging to the formal sector are working from their homes, there are many others who were fired or suspended from their salary, as a result of the low or no sales that companies are registering by the contingency.

For his part, Abraham Vela, president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) wrote on his Twitter account that the countries of America have already ruled out that measure.

With the exception of Peru, everyone has already announced to discard it. Two days ago the OECD spoke out against it, “said the official.

He highlighted that the Afore do not have significant amounts of cash to face massive withdrawals and that the savings are invested in the long term.

“The Afore have a few liquid assets that they can convert into cash, but it requires that they be sold below their market value. This would generate losses in the savings of all the workers that would become effective losses upon retiring,” he said.

He added that since last year unemployment withdrawals have been growing at increasing rates and will continue to increase. This is raising concerns that the Afores have liquidity problems. Vela warned that the proposal will generate liquidity problems in the Afore because it implies that any of the 66 million Mexicans can withdraw 33 thousand pesos from their individual account.

“To give an idea of ​​the consequences of this measure, Consar estimates that a withdrawal of only 5 thousand by 4 million SAR workers (20 billion pesos) would completely drain the liquidity of all the Afore.

“The 20 billion pesos is 20 times the liquidity facility that Banxico opened for the entire financial system,” he stressed.

Vela concluded that if what is desired is the initiative to prosper without destroying the savings of the workers, the initiative to reform the Retirement Savings System (SAR) Law that the deputies have frozen, should be approved soon, as well as limiting the amount of withdrawals to 5 thousand pesos and establish a maximum number of withdrawals for each Afore.

In addition, the impact of the initiative on the rest of the members of the Afores system, who would be harmed by the handicaps resulting from unemployment withdrawals, should be taken into account.

